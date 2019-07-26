ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have signed free agent receiver/returner Nick Williams, who appeared in two games for the Titans and two for the Rams last season.
Williams is a sixth-year pro who has appeared in 26 regular season games and two playoff contests with the Redskins, Falcons, Titans and Rams.
Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello was with Williams in Atlanta in 2015.
The Broncos waived defensive lineman Deyon Sizer in a corresponding move Friday.
For more AP NFL coverage, visit apnews.com/tag/NFL and twitter.com/AP_NFL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.