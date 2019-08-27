ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jake Butt has had another setback in his return from a third ACL injury and might be headed back to injured reserve.
Butt played 11 snaps in Denver's preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend in his first game action since last September, and he caught a pair of passes.
He hasn't practiced since then, however, because of pain and swelling in his surgically repaired left knee, symptoms that also sidelined him for three weeks earlier this summer.
Butt "may miss some time," coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday. "His knee, when he starts to feel good and plays or practices, then it flares back up again."
Fangio said IR is a possibility for Butt but not a certainty.
Injuries to Butt and four other offensive players are complicating the Broncos' 53-man roster decisions. Also injured are QB Drew Lock (thumb), right guard Ronald Leary (knee), receiving back Theo Riddick (shoulder), and fullback Andy Janovich (chest).
