LARAMIE – Sean Chambers was benched during the third quarter of the Cowboys' Sept. 21 loss at Tulsa.
It wasn’t permanent. But the message from sixth-year University of Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl was bold, and Chambers heard it loud and clear.
“I told coach Bohl it sparked something underneath me,” Chambers said. “It lit a fire underneath me. I don’t know how long it’s going to burn for, but it’s going to burn for a while.”
That fire burned bright Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium.
The Cowboys’ redshirt freshman quarterback looked like the player fans have been accustomed to during his young career – one who takes advantage of every opportunity, run or pass.
Chambers rushed 12 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and completed 5 of 12 pass attempts for 124 yards and two scores during Saturday’s 53-17 rout over UNLV.
“It was kind of four weeks too late, but better late than never,” Chambers said with a slight smile. “It was a good win. Feeling really good going into the bye week. We’re going to get healthy. We’ve got a big task ahead of us in San Diego (State).”
The Cowboys (4-1 overall, 1-0 Mountain West) rushed for a season-high 374 yards against the Rebels. Add in the fact they did so without two starters on the offensive line and without Louisville graduate transfer running back Trey Smith, and that’s quite the feat.
FOR STARTERS
Saturday’s game was the Mountain West opener for both schools. UW is 11-10 in MW openers, 8-6 when opening MW play at home and 3-4 when opening conference play on the road. UW has won five of its past seven MW openers, and four of six in Bohl’s tenure. It was the third time in the MW’s 21-season history UW opened conference play against UNLV. UW won both previous MW openers vs. UNLV in 2009 (30-27) and 2011 (41-14).
SERIES HISTORY
Saturday’s contest was the 24th all-time meeting between UW and UNLV in a series that dates back to 1978. UW leads the series 13-11 and is 8-4 in Laramie.
MOVING UP THE CHARTS
With his four tackles Saturday, UW senior linebacker Logan Wilson (355) is now just eight tackles from surpassing Gabe Knapton (2008-11) for sixth on the UW career tackles list.
RUSHING ATTACK
After missing the Idaho game and being limited to just five carries at Tulsa, running back Xazavian Valladay finished with 13 carries for 58 yards and two touchdowns against UNLV. True freshman Titus Swen’s 59-yard run at the end of the first quarter was a career-long.
With that run, UW now has four running backs with runs of 50 or more yards for the first time since 1977. That also is the most in the Mountain West era.
Swen also ended the night with a career-best 136 yards on just 14 carries with a touchdown. It marked his first 100-yard rushing game of his career.
Tyler Poslosky is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at 307-633-3123 or by email at tposlosky@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @TylerPoslosky.
