LARAMIE – It's hard to hear the noise if you never listened to it to begin with.
Consider Sean Chambers' ears plugged.
The University of Wyoming redshirt freshman quarterback is completing just 38.1% of his passes this season, which ranks last in all of college football among qualified passers. Projected over an entire season, Chambers' completion percentage would be the worst among qualified quarterbacks since at least 2004.
Chambers' passing has been the subject of criticism among UW fans and, to his credit, he will be the first to admit he needs to play better.
But as far as what others say about his play? Chambers isn't particularly interested.
"I don't really hear about it too much. I don't listen. I mean, it's out there and people talk about it, but I don't really listen," Chambers said. "Kind of delete (social media) and just focus on other things. Focus on the locker room, the meeting room and stuff like that."
Chambers threw an untimely interception at the end of last Saturday's matchup at San Diego State, a 26-22 loss where the Cowboys had a chance to take the lead late prior to the turnover.
This season has been filled with highs and lows for Chambers. He ran for 120 yards, including a thrilling 75-yard touchdown, in an upset victory over Missouri in the season opener and was benched briefly a few weeks later after ineffective play at Tulsa.
It isn't always pretty, and there are certainly places Chambers can make strides. But his coaches stand firmly behind him and will continue to do so because he does the little things that don't show up on a stat sheet.
More often than not, Chambers wins, whether outsiders believe in him or not.
"He's a fierce competitor, first and foremost. And beyond that ... for a young guy, he understands leadership, he understands that leadership is not about just being named the captain. It's serving others," offensive coordinator Brent Vigen said. "He is always going to stay in the fight."
Competitiveness and doubt have always served as motivators for Chambers. He hails from Kerman, California, a town of just under 15,000 people. Kerman is in the Fresno area of the state, but is often overlooked by recruiters. It is not necessarily known for prime Division I football talent, his father John Chambers said. John compared it to Firebaugh, California, where former Cowboys star and current Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen prepped: If you aren't seeking Kerman out, you'll likely miss it.
Sean Chambers has had to scrap and, at times, sacrifice personal accolades for the betterment of the team, his father said. But Sean never thought of attending a higher profile high school to gain more recognition. His dream was to play with his friends, even if it meant being underrecruited and unheralded.
Loyalty matters over all else, even if it comes as a detriment.
"Sean has only played in one uniform his whole life (until college)," John Chambers said. "It would have been a travesty if he would have turned his back on them. For him to stay and play with his friends, I think that was important to him. He learned a lot of valuable lessons."
That grit and the subsequent "chip on the shoulder" are what make Chambers such a prolific runner for the Cowboys, according to his father. Chambers leads the team with 430 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, which ranks fifth among all quarterbacks in college football.
Chambers takes pride in his running. It provides a toughness and spark for his team when things aren't necessarily going well. He can turn a game on its head and shift momentum.
That grit was best exemplified against the Aztecs, when he lowered his shoulder at a defender and, immediately after, proceeded to stiff arm another.
UW head coach Craig Bohl has informed Chambers that it is OK to slide rather than attempt to deliver the crushing blow, adding with a laugh that his young quarterback isn't always "a good listener."
But there's only so much Bohl can do to change his signal caller's mindset. There's also only so much he wants to change.
"I know now when he takes off and runs, he feels like he has an 'S' on his chest," Bohl said. "That DNA, we're not going to change him."
When Vigen recruited Chambers out of Kerman High, he remembers seeing a player who had the prerequisite skills: arm strength, accuracy and running back-like instincts as a ball carrier. Chambers also was a star baseball player. He batted .393 his senior season and struck out just nine times in 27 games. The skills have always been there.
But the same inconsistencies that have plagued Chambers this season similarly bogged him down in high school. As a senior, he completed 48.2% of his passes with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. As a runner, however, he ran for 1,687 yards and 20 touchdowns.
In each of his three seasons as Kerman's starting quarterback, Chambers had at least 1,000 yards rushing. He also never completed more than 50% of his passes.
Vigen saw a player he could mold. In fact, he still sees that same piece of clay.
"When you're looking at high school kids, you're looking at a canvas that is partially painted," Vigen said.
More important than Chambers' individual offensive statistics? Kerman averaged just under 40.6 points per game his senior season, running for a whopping 356 yards per game. Kerman went 10-2 Chambers' final season, losing in the state playoffs. Despite not having the most talented squad in California, Chambers helped will his team forward.
"I hate losing more than I like winning," Chambers said.
For all of the things he supposedly lacks, Chambers wins football games. And, until that isn't the case, he will continue to be UW's quarterback.
"He is able to move the chains ... you've got so much more of a dual-threat, and that typically has not been our MO," Bohl said. "(Against SDSU) he stiff armed a guy, and then jacked another guy and kept going. That's hard to defend. I think he is a pretty good option."
When talking about his signal-caller, Vigen doesn't talk about deficiencies. He instead mentions "intangibles" and all the reasons why Chambers has helped the Cowboys to this point. Leadership, moxie and competitiveness: The same things Chambers possessed back in high school are still present.
"He had the intangibles we're looking for in spades," Vigen said.
After being benched at Tulsa for Tyler Vander Waal, Chambers said he was "angry." While he agreed with the coaches' choice, he chose to let the move motivate him rather than bring him down. He refused to ever feel like that again, he said. The bigger the chip on his shoulder, the better.
"I think he has been overlooked his whole life," John Chambers said. "It's just par for the course for him."
Sean Chambers has heard it all before. The key, as always, is to not listen and prove everyone wrong.
"From where I'm from, you know, a lot of people didn't make it out, and didn't get opportunity to play Division I sports. People just said I wasn't good enough, I wasn't big enough, I wasn't this, I wasn't that," he said. "I just want to prove everybody wrong ... just prove myself right and prove my family right."
