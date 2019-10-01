ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos rising star Bradley Chubb is so upbeat about overcoming his season-ending knee injury and emerging a better player that he declared Tuesday, "I'm happy this actually happened to me."
That's because "I feel like I was getting a little too complacent," after registering a dozen sacks his rookie season, added Chubb, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft.
Chubb tore his left ACL with about 14 minutes remaining in Denver's 26-24 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday although he returned and finished the game, even forcing a fumble that QB Gardner Minshew recovered on the Jaguars' game-winning field goal drive.
Chubb said he tore the same ACL exactly seven years earlier, an injury that "made me who I am today."
Chubb said he believes the Broncos (0-4) will turn around their season without him but that he'll stay engaged with his teammates as he undergoes surgery and begins his rehab with an eye toward returning by training camp next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.