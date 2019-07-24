HENDERSON, Nev. – Rocky Long likes to talk about it, and likes that everybody else is talking about it.
The ninth-year coach at San Diego State, who also was the coach for 11 seasons at New Mexico, is still a big proponent of a power running game. However, Long will implement spread offense formations to the playbook this season.
"The philosophy is not changing, just the formations are changing," Long said Tuesday during the first of the two-day Mountain West football media days at the Green Valley Ranch Resort.
San Diego State won 32 games between 2015-17, but fell to 7-6 last season due, in large part, to an offense that averaged 22.4 points per game.
Senior Ryan Agnew takes over at quarterback, although he started several games last season due to an injury to senior Christian Chapman. Agnew completed 51.6% of his passes last season for 1,651 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Long said Agnew played in a spread scheme in high school, which should make him feel more comfortable.
The Aztecs averaged 187.2 passing yards per game. Only four MW teams averaged fewer than that last season.
"We're creating more opportunities to make bigger plays," said senior running back Juwan Washington of the new spread formations. Washington ran for 999 yards and five touchdowns in nine games last season.
"There were times in the past where (defenses) were screaming out our plays right before we ran them. We will have similar concepts, it will just look different."
Long said the first three games will be "extremely important" for the development of the offense. The Aztecs open at home against Weber State of the Football Championship Subdivision, followed by road games at UCLA and New Mexico State.
FIRST AGAIN
Fresno State seeks its third consecutive West Division title, and was picked to win it in the preseason poll with 17 of 21 first-place votes.
"I don't buy into it too much," Bulldogs senior defensive back Juju Hughes said. "It doesn't change how we prepare. It is a compliment to see people starting to respect you and the program, but you have to brush it off to the side and keep working."
The Bulldogs were picked to win the division last season, and also in 2013 and 2014. In all those instances, they won it.
Speaking of first place, Boise State was picked to win the Mountain Division for the seventh consecutive season. The Broncos have won or shared the division title three consecutive years, and five out of the last seven.
Ironically, Boise State and Fresno State both must find new starting quarterbacks this season. The favorite at Fresno State is fifth-year senior Jorge Reyna, who has seen limited playing time during his career.
Sophomore Chase Cord has seen time in games for Boise State, but is coming off a knee injury. Freshman Hank Bachmeier could win the job in fall camp. Redshirt freshman Riley Smith also could be in the mix.
HIGH PRAISE
UNLV hasn't been to a bowl game since 2014, and has only played in two since 2000.
A healthy Armani Rogers, a junior quarterback and an impressive physical specimen at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, is the biggest factor for optimism for the Rebels this season. Rogers played in only six games last season, and has missed 12 games the last two years due to injuries.
"Football is the ultimate team sport, but he can be the most transformational piece for us," UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. "He gives us a chance to be special. He not only gives us a chance to win, but to win the West Division of the Mountain West, play in the championship game and surpass that.
"He creates a very confident demeanor among our football team."
Added UNLV senior linebacker Javin White on Rogers: "He is a freak of nature. I am 6-3, but he looks 6-6 or 6-7 when I am standing next to him. He has made so much improvement, and if he controls what he can control then he will do some great things.
"He is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, not just in our conference."
Robert Gagliardi is the WyoSports senior editor. He can be reached at rgagliardi@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @rpgagliardi.
