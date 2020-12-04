Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, No. 9, shoots between Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr., left, and Nikola Jokic, right, in the conference finals on Sept. 18 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. After capturing his second NBA championship ring with the Lakers, the 34-year-old Rondo has moved on to the youthful Atlanta Hawks, where he will serve as a mentor to budding superstar Trae Young while providing valuable minutes off the bench for one of the league's more intriguing teams.