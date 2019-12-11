Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.