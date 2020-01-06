FORT COLLINS, Colo. – As a team that prides itself on toughness, energy, grit and a culture of defensive excellence, Saturday's outcome was a tough pill for University of Wyoming redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado and his teammates to swallow.
Both UW and Colorado State entered the first Border War of 2020 with identical 0-3 conference records. From the opening tip off at Moby Arena until the final buzzer, however, it was clear to Maldonado the Rams wanted that first Mountain West win a bit more.
The Cowboys shot just 38% from the field Saturday afternoon and were outrebounded 42-26 by Colorado State in a crushing 72-61 loss. The Cowboys led for just 51 seconds the entire game and trailed by as mcuh as 23 points during the second half. UW was also outscored in the paint by 16 points.
Coming off a game at Boise State where the Cowboys (6-10 overall, 0-4 Mountain West) held a strong offensive Broncos squad to 39.2% from the field, UW was unable to contain CSU's David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens, who scored 19 and 17 points, respectively. The Rams shot 51% from the field as a team.
Saturday's defeat was UW's eighth loss by double-digits this season.
"They brought more energy. And I don't know if it was because it was an 11 a.m. game ... but I mean, no excuses. They went out and they played harder than us. They were tougher than us," said Maldonado, who led the Cowboys with 25 points. "For a team that talks about toughness, talks about doing it on the defensive end, I mean, we keep saying the same things over and over. At some point, we all have to look ourselves in the mirror."
While 3-point shooting was able to keep things relatively close for UW early in the first half, things got out of hand late in the period due in part to a scoreless drought of more than 4 minutes to end the half. Colorado State (10-7, 1-3) went on a late 14-3 run while the Cowboys finished the period 1 for 7 from the field and shot just 28%. UW hit on 6 of 12 from behind the arc during the second half to take a bit of shimmer off Colorado State's otherwise dominant performance.
Senior guard Jake Hendricks and freshman guard Kenny Foster scored 12 points and 10 points for UW, respectively.
"That was the frustrating part," UW coach Allen Edwards said. "This game really comes down to emotion and just playing hard because of it being the Border War. ... We didn't answer the bell."
Of the 10 Cowboys who saw game action Saturday afternoon, five were held scoreless. CSU also had 14 second-chance points compared to UW's three.
On several occasions this season, both Maldonado and Edwards have said that they weren't worried about the team's lack of offensive production; the shots are there, both have said. Instead, Maldonado has insisted that strong defense will lead to better offense. After Saturday's loss, he maintained the same stance.
"We're all gifted scorers. I've seen everybody play here for a minute now, on the team, just at practice and stuff. I know everyone can score," Maldonado said. "If we're getting stops, we're going to catch up ... and if we just keep letting them score, we're never going to catch up."
Sitting outside the visiting locker room at Moby Arena after the dust had settled, Maldonado said it falls on him to get the team into the right mindset to be successful. The Cowboys' toughness and attitude starts with him. Edwards said that, at times, Maldonado sees games going sour and tries to be the hero. His heart is in the right place, according to Edwards; but it takes more than just one team captain's hustle to grind out wins.
"We need (a few) more guys to join him when he is in that mode," Edwards said.
The road doesn't get much easier for UW, as the Cowboys host undefeated and No. 13th San Diego State on Wednesday at Arena-Auditorium, followed by UNLV on Saturday.
The mood of the locker room remains in solid spirits, Maldonado said. After all, there are still 14 games left in the conference season. But he and his teammates realize something has to change sooner rather than later if the team's fortunes are going to turn.
"At some point, the tide does have to turn. Like I said before, it comes with me starting it," Maldonado said. "I think if I can hold everybody accountable more in practice, and everyone else can hold me more accountable, hold each other more accountable ... we're going to have good things happen from that."
Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.
