Dominik Gunyan of Rock Springs sprints to first base after lining one out earlier this year. Gunyan and the Sand Puppies are currently ranked fourth in the AA West standings going into this week’s state tournament in Gillette.

 Rocket-Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna

AA West

Casper Oilers 40-16-1, 6-0

Jackson Giants 33-21-1, 4-2

Evanston Outlaws 21-24, 2-4

Rock Springs Sand Puppies 18-30, 0-6

AA East

Gillette Roughriders 60-18, 4-0

Sheridan Troopers 28-22, 2-2

Laramie Rangers 13-36, 0-4

Cheyenne Post Six 50-21

A West

Cody Cubs 43-12, 13-1

Riverton Raiders 24-22, 10-6

Green River Knights 16-21, 7-9

Powell Pioneers 6-26, 4-8

Lovell Mustangs 6-30-1, 1-13

A East

Cheyenne Hawks 33-19-1, 9-7

Gillette Rustlers 26-29-2, 8-6

Douglas Cats 17-20, 7-5

Torrington Tigers 11-22, 7-9

Wheatland Lobos 14-23, 5-9

