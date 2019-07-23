AA West
Casper Oilers 40-16-1, 6-0
Jackson Giants 33-21-1, 4-2
Evanston Outlaws 21-24, 2-4
Rock Springs Sand Puppies 18-30, 0-6
AA East
Gillette Roughriders 60-18, 4-0
Sheridan Troopers 28-22, 2-2
Laramie Rangers 13-36, 0-4
Cheyenne Post Six 50-21
A West
Cody Cubs 43-12, 13-1
Riverton Raiders 24-22, 10-6
Green River Knights 16-21, 7-9
Powell Pioneers 6-26, 4-8
Lovell Mustangs 6-30-1, 1-13
A East
Cheyenne Hawks 33-19-1, 9-7
Gillette Rustlers 26-29-2, 8-6
Douglas Cats 17-20, 7-5
Torrington Tigers 11-22, 7-9
Wheatland Lobos 14-23, 5-9
