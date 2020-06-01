ROCK SPRINGS – The Archie Hay Post 24 Wyoming Legion baseball team kicked off the 2020 season this past weekend with a 1-3 record during the Rock Springs Invite.
During their two games on Saturday, Rock Springs opened up the tournament with a 14-5 loss to Green River and later went on to drop one to Evanston 7-3.
During Sunday’s doubleheader against Jackson, the Sand Puppies lost the first game 17-1 and bounced back in a big way right after with a 12-4 victory over the Giants to close out things.
As for Green River, what looked to be a promising start to the season eventually turned sideways. After coming off a big win over the Sand Puppies Saturday afternoon to begin, the Knights went on to loose four straight the rest of the way after dropping two games apiece to both Jackson and Evanston.
Green River 14, Rock Springs 5
Early in the contest, Rock Springs opened up the scoring after an RBI from D’Andre Ricks in the bottom of the first inning. Before grounding out, Ricks allowed Parker Ross to score from second, but the lead wouldn’t last long.
One inning later, Green River quickly answered back with seven runs in the top of the second and never looked back.
With only one out on the board, Taydin Cave got the Knights offense going with a line drive single out to right field. This allowed Tayler Jensen and Micah Crum to score, giving Green River its first and final lead of the ball game.
Two batters later, following a Rock Springs error, Korbin Serrano singled out to left field, allowing the Knights to take a 3-1 lead with only one out remaining. As the next batter stepped to the plate, Jax Peterson continued to provide his team momentum. Due to another error on Rock Springs’ defense, Peterson not only reached base on a line drive, but his hit allowed Marcos Molina time to cross home plate for what was now a three-run lead for the visiting team.
Just when you thought the bleeding might stop, Serrano, from third base, scored on a passed ball which also allowed Peterson time to advance to second. Soon after, Ramsay Taliaferro stepped to the plate and smashed a two-run double, giving Green River a commanding 6-1 lead.
Two batters later, following a groundout from Jace Griffiths, Michael Richardson dialed in and singled out to left field for Green River’s final run of the inning.
With the lead now at six, Green River’s defense took the field looking for a quick stop and that’s exactly what they delivered. In only three at bats, Taliaferro from the mound forced two groundouts, followed by a great pick off from Peterson at the catcher’s spot to Richardson at first base. Not only did this end the inning, but it allowed the Knights to go back into the dugout with a 7-1 lead to start the third inning.
Needing a big defensive stop, Rock Springs took the field looking to hold off Green River’s hot bats, but the Knights momentum proved to be too much. Just three batters in, with a runner on second, Molina locked in and cranked out a double, allowing Crum to score and extend the Knights lead to 8-1 with only one out on the board.
Two batters later, Sand Puppies pitcher Barrick Hess hit Peterson at the plate, allowing two base runners on and from there; Rock Springs continued to find trouble. A few pitches into the next at bat, Molina stole home, extending the Knights lead to 9-1 with only one out to end the inning.
Just when you thought Green River was going to keep hitting the gas pedal, Rock Springs finally got back on the board in the bottom of third after Gunner Hamblin hit a sacrifice fly deep to center field, allowing Parker Ross to score the Sand Puppies’ second run of the day.
Soon after, Green River quickly answered back in the top of the fourth with one run, extending its lead back to eight.
As the top of the fifth inning approached, the Knights offense continued to find ways to score. Early in the inning with no outs, Peterson singled on a fly ball deep to right field, allowing Molina time to race in from third.
Two batters later, thanks to a sacrifice fly from Griffiths, Serrano crossed home plate, locking the score at 12-2 with only one out. Not long after, Green River dialed up two more runs and confidently went into the bottom of the fifth holding onto a 12-run lead.
In their final appearance at the plate, Rock Springs knew they needed some magic to keep the game alive, but still on the mound was Taliaferro who had allowed only two runs all game.
However, after giving up back-to-back hits early on, Crum, who was making his legion debut, replaced Taliaferro on the mound and had a hard time finding any rhythm. In only his first batter faced, Crum threw a wild pitch, allowing Ross to score and bring the game to 14-3 with zero outs.
Three batters later, following another pitching change and with Kadan Wilson now on the mound, Bobby Sains cut the Sand Puppies deficit to within ten after racing in and scoring on a second wild pitch.
Still with some hope remaining, Rock Springs went on to score one more run, but it wasn’t near enough to keep the game alive. After a Thomas Murphy strikeout to end the inning, Green River walked off the field celebrating a 14-5 victory.
Evanston 7, Rock Springs 3
Following a loss to Green River, Rock Springs tried to get back in the win column a few hours later, but instead ran into an Evanston team that got off to a consistent start and never slowed down.
The Outlaws got going with two runs in the top of the first and never looked back. Two innings later, Evanston scored two more runs, grabbing onto 4-0 lead. Soon after, Rock Springs answered back in the bottom of the third, cutting the Outlaws lead back to within one.
However, in the top of the sixth inning, the visiting team found more offense after adding three additional runs. With one last appearance at the plate, Rock Springs tried to answer back, but Evanston’s defense slammed the door shut with three-straight outs to close out the 7-3 win.
During this game, Ryan Powers led the Sand Puppies with two hits, and had one of the teams three RBI’s. Ricks and Dominik Gunyan had the other two. Parker Ross, Bobby Sains and Jaidon Shelley were the three base runners to score for Rock Springs.
Doing most of the work on the mound for the Sand Puppies was Gunyan. After five innings pitched, Gunyan gave up seven hits, seven runs, and struck out three.
Replacing Gunyan in the top of the sixth inning was Dylan Johnson. During his one inning on the mound, Johnson allowed one hit and had two strike outs.
Jackson 17, Rock Springs 1
Following back-to-back losses on Saturday, Rock Springs went into Sunday’s doubleheader looking for their first win. However, it was Jackson who came out as the more aggressive team.
With two runs scored in the top of the first, the Giants offense got off to a strong start and never slowed down. Two innings later, in the top of the fourth, Jackson added four more runs and later combined for 11 in the final two innings.
After only five innings played, the mercy rule came into effect, allowing Jackson to walk off the field celebrating a 17-1 victory.
The only run for Rock Springs happened to come early on after Parker Ross scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning.
Pitching for the Sand Puppies were Ross and Thomas Murphy. Ross pitched the first 3.1 innings, allowing 14 runs off 13 hits. During this time, Ross had three strike outs, walked two batters and gave up three home runs.
In the final 1.2 innings, Murphy allowed three runs on five hits. He also struck out four, walked two batters and gave up one home run.
Out of the teams 19 at bats, Rock Springs had six players register a hit. Those six were, Ross, Powers, Gunyan, Johnson, Mason Taylor and Gunner Hamblin.
Rock Springs 12, Jackson 4
Following a 0-3 to start the season, instead of coming unglued, the Sand Puppies continued to fight back and finally got what they were looking for.
After only six inning played, Rock Springs turned right around and handed Jackson a 12-4 loss, forcing the mercy rule to kick in and giving Jackson a bit of its own medicine.
Despite falling behind 1-0 early in the contest, the Sand Puppies offense remained locked in and never looked back. Instead, the home team went on to score six runs in the bottom of the second and now had what was only their second lead of the entire tournament.
Two innings later, with the score locked in at 6-3, Rock Springs continued hitting the gas pedal. With the help of six more runs in the bottom of the fourth, the Sand Puppies went into the top of the sixth inning holding onto a commanding 12-3 lead. Jackson however did manage to score one run in their final trip to the plate, but it wasn’t near enough to keep the game alive.
What proved to be an offense tear, Rock Springs had a total of nine hits and 11 RBI’s in 27 at bats. Leading the way for the Sand Puppies was Gunyan. During his four at bats, the Sand Puppies third basemen crossed home plate twice and finished the game with a team high three hits and two RBI’s.
Two more Sand Puppies to cross home plate more than once were Johnson and Powers. During his two appearances at the plate, Johnson finished the game with one hit; two RBI’s and scored twice.
As for Powers, he too closed things out on a high note. While in the batters box, he recorded two runs, had one RBI and was walked twice. He also had himself quite the day on the mound. During his 5.1 innings, Powers threw a total of 100 pitches, allowing only three runs off three hits. He also racked up a total of seven strikeouts.
Replacing Powers for the final two outs was Paxton Hunt. During his short stint on the mound, Hunt gave up only one hit and allowed one run to score on 14 pitches.
A few more players that had themselves a great game were Ross, Gunyan and Murphy. While inside the batters box, these three combined for six of the teams 11 RBI’s, each one recording two a piece. Hamblin and Taylor had the final two.
Following their first win, the Sand Puppies will look to stay in the win column when the team travels to Evanston on Thursday, June 4 for a doubleheader against the Outlaws. Game one of this series is set to start at 5:30 p.m. followed by the latter game at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.