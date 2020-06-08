JACKSON – The Green River Knights Legion baseball team traveled to Jackson on Friday looking for their first win of the year against the Post 43 Giants. However, after nine innings, it was the home team that came out on top by a score of 7-6.
After eight innings, Green River led Jackson 6-3, but in the bottom of the ninth, the Knights pitching bottomed out, allowing Jackson to add four more runs and win the game in walk-off fashion.
The Giants opened up the scoring early on, but in the top of the third inning, Green River’s Ramsay Taliaferro drove in Jax Peterson with a single to tie the game at 1-1.
In the top of the fifth, Taliaferro’s strong presence at the plate continued. With two outs, he crushed a line drive single out to left field, giving Korbin Serrano time to cross home plate for a 2-1 lead.
Soon after, in the top of the sixth, Jackson still had no answers to stop Green River. Already ahead by one, and with a new pitcher on the mound, Taydin Cave stepped to the plate and capitalized. His line drive single allowed Tayler Jensen time to race in from third base and give the Knights a two-run lead with only one out on the board.
Two batters later and with the bases now loaded, Serrano drove in Micah Crum with a ground ball single. Not only did this extend Green River’s lead to 4-1, but after reaching base on a Jackson error, Serrano kept the bases loaded with Peterson up to bat.
Still with only one out on the board, Jackson’s pitcher Connor Lang hit Peterson, allowing Cave to advance home. The Knights did their best to keep the inning alive, but after a fielder’s choice followed by a line out, Jackson’s defense went into the bottom of the inning trailing by four.
In the top of the eighth and still holding onto a 5-1 lead, Taliaferro used his third RBI of the night to drive in Serrano all the way from first base for Green River’s final run of the ballgame.
However, just when it started to look like the Knights were about to close things out, Jackson went into the bottom of the inning with other plans.
Taliaferro was still on the mound after pitching seven strong innings. However, he gave up a walk and a single, and hit a batter. This allowed Jackson to put two runs across and cut the Knights’ lead in half at 6-3.
One inning later, following three-straight outs from Jackson’s defense, the Giants offense went into the bottom of the ninth looking for the win.
With the score still locked in at 6-3, Knights head coach Ben Lail replaced Taliaferro on the bump with Kadan Wilson. He allowed one walk and gave up a single before being replaced by Serrano for a second pitching change.
From there, Serrano walked his first batter, allowing Jackson to load the bases with zero outs. Jackson then cut the Knights’ lead to two after Serrano hit his next batter.
Two at bats later and with the bases still loaded, Jackson’s pitcher Lang hit a triple deep into right field, allowing three runs to score and win the game.
“Even though we didn’t get the win, I was proud of how our guys played,” Lail said. “Jackson is one of the best teams in the state. For us to come into their stadium for a night game and play as well as we did, shows just how much talent we have.
“We proved to be better team through seven innings; we just need to do a better job at closing things out. Overall, I thought Ramsay did a great job leading our guys from the mound. Close games like this help give our younger guys the experience they need, especially as the season goes on.”
Taliaferro led the way on offense for Green River with four hits and three RBIs during his five at bats.
Cave, Peterson and Serrano also registered RBIs Friday night, bringing the team total to six.
Outside of the batter’s box, Taliaferro continued his dominance on the mound. After seven innings pitched, he gave up only two hits and allowed one run across after throwing a total of 103 pitches. During this time, he walked three batters and racked up a total of eight strikeouts.
Following a heartbreaking defeat and a 1-4 record to start the season, the Knights will look to get back in the win column when Green River travels to Evanston on Friday, June 12, for a weekend matchup against the Outlaws.
