SALT LAKE CITY — The 18U Pinedale Glaciers Midget team went 2-2 at the Grizz Cup Hockey Tournament over the weekend in Salt Lake City. At the end of pool play, the Glaciers tied for first place with 6 points. The three-way tiebreaker to see who would play came down to goals for and goals against, and Pinedale did not advance to the championship.
Pinedale opened the tournament Friday, with a loss to Gillette, 5-2. On Saturday, the Glaciers defeated Idaho Falls 4-1 and later beat the Jr. Ducks out of California 3-2. On Sunday, the team lost to Idaho Falls 4-1 in their final game.
