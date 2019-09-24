ROCK SPRINGS — The ice has returned at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center arena.
Registration is underway for ice skating lessons at the Recreation Center with a few spots still available. Here is the open skating schedule through Monday:
- Sept. 25 – 2:30-8 p.m.
- Sept. 26 – 2:30-7 p.m.
- Sept. 27 – 2:30-6 p.m.
- Sept. 28 – 1-4:30 p.m.
- Sept. 29 – No public skate – hockey camp
- Sept. 30 – 2-4 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m.
