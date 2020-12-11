8th grade bball.jpg
Undefeated Jaguars include, front from left, Tiana Copeland, Dayna Urbin, and Tatyana Sweets; and back, Jayden Johnson, Kyndal Turnwall, Emma Asay, Evyn Thomas, Brynn Bider, Ashlyn Plemel, Lacey Lovato, and coach Bob Legerski.

 Photo by Jennifer Copeland

ROCK SPRINGS - The Rock Springs Junior High eighth-grade girls' basketball team wrapped up its second-straight undefeated season. The Jaguars finished the year with an unblemished record of 13-0. 

