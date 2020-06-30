CODY – The Green River Knights Wyoming Legion A baseball team hit the road this weekend looking for its first conference win of the season. After falling twice to tough Cody team on Saturday, the Knights bounced back in strong fashion Sunday by holding Powell scoreless.
CODY 21, GREEN RIVER 3
During the opening game of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Cubs came out swinging. Cody jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. The Cubs’ potent offense continued after scoring an additional 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth. This forced the mercy rule to come into effect after only five innings, ending the game at 21-3.
After four strong innings on the mound, Devyn Engdahl picked up the win for the Cubs. He threw a total of 84 pitches and allowed only one run on three hits. During this time, he walked two batters and struck out five.
Doing most of the work on the mound for Green River was Marcos Molina. He pitched a total of three innings and allowed ten runs across on 12 hits. Teammates Korbin Serrano and Ramsay Taliaferro also spent time on the mound. However, after going up against a dialed-in Cody team, the three Knights pitchers combined for only one strikeout and had 21 errors.
Following a difficult afternoon at the plate, Jace Griffiths led the team in hits. In two at bats, Griffiths had two hits, was walked once and scored one of the team’s three runs. Taliaferro and Jax Peterson scored the other two runs for the Knights.
CODY 19, GREEN RIVER 9
Not long after suffering a difficult defeat, Green River did everything it could to bounce back in the second game. However, in a high-scoring affair, the Cubs came out on top once again to complete the sweep.
Despite both offenses showing up, it was Cody that proved to be the more consistent team. Going into the top of the third inning, the Cubs led the Knights 5-1. In the bottom of the third, Cody’s offense dialed in and connected for seven runs to take a 12-7 advantage. Four of those seven runs were scored from an inside-the-park home run.
After cutting the deficit back to three, Green River was unable to contain the Cubs’ offensive firepower and allowed Cody to score seven additional runs in the bottom of the fifth. Because of the score differential, this forced the mercy rule to kick in after only five innings yet again, sending the Knights into Sunday’s contest against Powell with a 0-2 weekend record.
Although the Knights came up short, Green River had no reason to hang their heads. As a team, the Knights closed out the contest with 13 hits and eight RBIs. As for Cody, the team closed out Saturday’s doubleheader with nine hits and 18 RBIs.
One of the biggest factors that played into home team’s favor came down to pitching. Throughout five innings, Green River’s pitchers walked 11 batters while the Cubs walked just two.
Wilson picked up the loss on the mound for Green River. He pitched a total of 2.1 innings and allowed 11 runs on six hits. Combining for the final 2.1 innings was Peterson, Griffiths and Jake Martinez. As a group, all four pitchers combined for only three strikeouts and had a total of 16 errors.
Securing the win for Cody was Tristan Blatt. He allowed only two runs on five hits and struck out four. Coming in to relieve him after 2.2 innings was Logan McLeod. Throughout 2.1 innings, McLeod allowed seven runs on eight hits and had two strikeouts. Between Blatt and McLeod, the two pitchers had seven errors.
As for the Knights’ offense, Griffiths led the team at the plate in back-to-back games. During his four at bats, he finished the contest with three hits, two RBIs and two of the team’s nine runs.
Next to Griffiths, Peterson also had quite the performance at the plate. After three trips, he finished the contest with two hits, two RBIs and scored one run.
The other four Knights to register an RBI were Serrano, Taliaferro, Michael Richardson and Kadan Wilson.
GREEN RIVER 7, POWELL 0
Following two-straight losses on Saturday, the Knights went into Sunday’s contest against Powell eager for a win. Green River got its bats going and jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Despite doing everything in their power to cut into the lead, Powell was held scoreless. Not only did this bounce back performance allow Green River to put an end to a three-game skid, but the team picked up its first conference win of the season.
Throughout seven innings, Green River collected four hits and five RBIs. Powell’s pitchers also walked four Knights.
Serrano came up big for the Knights at the plate. During his two appearances he finished the contest with two hits, two RBI’s and one of the team’s seven runs. Three more players registered an RBI — Molina, Richardson and Taydin Cave.
The seven runners to cross home plate were Molina, Serrano, Griffiths, Peterson, Tayler Jensen, Cave and Wilson.
Following an impressive win on the road, Green River will look to stay in the win column when the team hosts conference foe Riverton for a doubleheader on Thursday, July 2. Game one is set to start at 5 p.m.
Going into Thursday’s contests, Green River sits in fourth place in the conference with a record of 5-12. Riverton currently sits in second at 6-10-1.
