RIVERTON – The Green River Knights Legion A baseball team was quite busy this past weekend. On Friday, the Knights picked up a one-run victory over Rock Springs at home. One day later, Green River rode its two-game win streak into Riverton for a conference doubleheader and returned home with split results.
GREEN RIVER 7, ROCK SPRINGS 6
Although both Rock Springs and Green River each had a strong game, the first offense to get going was the home team. In the first two innings, Green River shot out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back. However, Rock Springs caught rhythm in the middle of the contest and cut the deficit back down to two going into the bottom of the fifth inning. With two more runs in the top of the seventh, the Sand Puppies evened the game at 6-6, but the tie wouldn’t last long. With only one out in the bottom of the seventh, Quinten Liebelt, from third base, capitalized on a wild pitch and raced across home, scoring the game-winning run for Green River.
Not only was it Liebelt’s offensive heroics that put the game away, but after four solid innings on the mound, he was the one to pick up the win defensively. He threw 67 pitches and allowed only two runs on three hits. During this time, he recorded one strikeout and walked four.
Jake Martinez and Jace Griffiths also spent some time on the mound Friday night. Throughout three innings, the two combined for three strikeouts and four walks. Collectively, the three Knights’ pitchers combined for five errors, tying with Bobby Sains, Trayton Gunyon and Sam Wheeler of Rock Springs.
Ramsey Taliaferro and Taydin Cave led the way at the plate in this high-scoring affair. Each batter registered two hits, but it was Taliaferro who closed out the contest with all three RBIs for Green River. Marcos Molina, Griffiths, Liebelt, Micah Crum and Broox Riley picked up the other five hits.
Although the Knights earned the win, the scoring chances were there for Rock Springs. Throughout seven innings, the Sand Puppies left 15 players on base, Green River left just eight.
GREEN RIVER 3, RIVERTON 1
After clinging to victory late Friday night, the Knights didn’t have much time to celebrate. Early Saturday morning, Green River packed their bags and traveled to Riverton for a pair of conference games against a talented Raiders group.
During the first game, neither team found much offense early on. With the score locked in at 0-0, it wasn’t until the top of the fifth inning when Michael Richardson grounded out; allowing Griffiths time to advance home for a 1-0 Knights lead.
However, Riverton quickly answered back with a run of its own in the bottom of the sixth.
With the score tied for a second time, Green River remained confident. Coming up big in the top of the seventh inning was Richardson again. Stepping to the plate with two outs, the Knights first baseman connected on a deep line drive into center field, allowing both Jax Peterson and Griffiths time to race home for a 3-1 lead.
With one last trip to plate, the Raiders did everything they could to catch up, but the Knights slammed the door shut thanks to some dominant pitching from Taliaferro. Throughout seven innings, he allowed only one run on seven hits. He racked up 15 strikeouts and walked zero. He also had zero errors after throwing 106 pitches.
As for the Knights' offense, leading the way was Richardson. In three at-bats, he finished with one hit and had all three of the team’s RBIs. Griffiths came away with a team-high two hits.
Crum, Liebelt, Peterson and Serrano also registered a hit during Saturday’s opening game against the Raiders.
Not only did Taliaferro pitch a strong game, but so did Riverton’s Dillon Lange. Throughout six innings, Lange allowed just two runs across on six hits and finished the game with 11 strikeouts and two walks.
RIVERTON 15, GREEN RIVER 9
Following another impressive win, the Knights attempted to complete the sweep over their conference rival, but the home team came out on top in another high-scoring affair.
After scoring nine runs in the bottom of the first inning, Riverton latched on to a commanding eight-run lead. However, with three runs in the top of the second and three more in the top of the fourth, Green River cut the deficit to within two going into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Just when it started to seem like the Knights had all the momentum, Riverton’s offense found another gear and went on to outscore Green River 6-2 the rest of the way.
Throughout 3.2 innings, Peterson allowed six runs across on five hits. During this time, he had four strikeouts and walked two. Between Peterson, Griffiths and Serrano, the three combined for eight errors while Riverton’s duo combined for just four.
Nathan Hutchison pitched the win for the Raiders. After 3.2 innings on the mound, he gave up seven runs on five hits and racked up four strikeouts. Replacing him later on was Blake Dale. In 3.1 innings, Dale allowed only two runs across on five hits and closed out the game with eight strikeouts.
Not just on defense, but coming away with the more successful offense time around was Riverton. As a team, the Raiders finished the contest with nine hits and 13 RBIs. Green River finished with eight hits and eight RBIs.
Leading the offense for Green River was Griffiths. In five at-bats, he finished with a team-high two hits and batted in five of the team’s nine runs. The other two players to register an RBI for the Knights were Serrano with two, and Taliaferro with one.
Players to cross home plate for Green River in this contest were Peterson (2), Serrano (2), Riley (2), Griffiths, Crum and Martinez.
Following a 2-1 record over the weekend, the Knights will look to stay hot when the team travels to Cody on Saturday, July 25, for the start of the district tournament.
As of Monday, July 20, Green River sat in third place in the conference with an overall record of 10-16 and a conference record of 3-3, according to WyoPreps.
