POWELL — The Green River Knights A Wyoming Legion baseball team’s season concluded Sunday after the team lost both its games at the state tournament in Powell.
CASPER 10, GREEN RIVER 5
The No. 4-ranked Knights opened up the tournament with a full plate. Awaiting inside the opposing dugout was Casper Crush, the No. 1-ranked team out of the East.
Early in the contest, Casper opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but Green River was quick to answer.
Two innings later, the Knights tied the game at 2-2 and jumped out to a three-run lead after Tayler Jensen connected for a three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning.
However, after falling behind midway through, Casper took advantage of a couple Green River mistakes and scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to regain the lead. Two runs came in after an error and another two after a wild pitch from Ramsay Taliaferro. Soon after, Casper put the game away after adding three more late runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Green River did everything it could to climb back in, but with the help of some strong pitching, Casper held Green River scoreless the rest of the way and closed out the contest with a 10-5 come-from-behind win.
Although it was B. Kautzman who closed things out, picking up the win for the Crush was starting pitcher B. Barr. Throughout 3.1 innings, Barr allowed only five runs on five hits and finished the contest with five strikeouts. As for Kautzman, he led all pitchers with six strikeouts and gave up just one hit through three innings.
On the opposing side, Knights starter Taliaferro pitched 5.1 innings and allowed 10 runs across on 10 hits. During this time, he had three strikeouts and finished the game with three errors. Jace Griffiths came in to replace Taliaferro late in the game. After just 14 pitches, Griffiths racked up one strikeout and gave up one hit.
As for Green River’s offense, Jensen led the charge. The center fielder led in every category after finishing with two runs, two hits, and batting in three of the team’s four RBIs following the games only home run.
Although the Knights were outhit 11-6, errors also played a big part in Saturday’s result. Throughout seven innings, Green River finished the game with six errors. Casper had just one.
TORRINGTON 9, GREEN RIVER 5
Facing elimination after Saturday’s opening-round loss, Green River went into Sunday’s contest against Torrington needing to win.
However, similar to Saturday, despite scoring five runs in the first three innings, the Knights ran out of gas midway through the contest and couldn’t find their way back on the scoreboard.
Instead, after trailing 5-1 midway through, Torrington crawled back by scoring six runs in the bottom of the third inning, three of which were scored off walks.
From there, with the score locked at 7-5, the Tigers continued find connection at the plate and cemented the win after combining for two more runs in the final two innings.
Although the result of Sunday’s contest wasn’t what the Knights had hoped for, Green River closed out its final game of the season with six hits. Michael Richardson led the way inside the batter’s box. The Knights’ first baseman had one hit and racked up three of the team’s five RBIs. Jax Peterson and Griffiths were the other two players to register an RBI.
Outside of Richardson, Korbin Serrano, Peterson, Molina, Griffiths and Jensen came away with hits for the Knights on Sunday.
Peterson pitched the majority of the game. Throughout three innings on the mound Peterson allowed three runs on five hits. He also walked three batters and sat down down three.
As for Serrano, he pitched two innings and allowed six runs across on two hits. Between both Peterson and Serrano, the two pitchers combined for eight errors, seven walks and four strikeouts. Griffiths also spent one inning on the mound, where he threw for one strikeout after only six pitches.
Torrington’s C. Murphy allowed five runs on six hits and struck out four in five innings. He also had four errors.
As a team, Torrington finished with seven hits and eight RBIs. B. Lofink finished the game tied for a team-high two hits and three RBIs.
