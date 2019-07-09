ROCK SPRINGS — The Men’s Senior Golf Association has announced the top winners of the weekly Association tournament held Thursday July 4. Jerry Butcher placed first in the low gross category. Second place went to Mel Lovato. First place low net was Johnny Gomez and Reid Webb placed second.
The Association invites seniors (over 50), regardless of ability to join by registering at the White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop on Thursday mornings between 7:00-7:45 a.m. Beginning tee times will start at 8:00 a.m.
