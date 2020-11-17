GREENVILLE, South Carolina — The National Christian College Athletic Association has named seven Bob Jones University Bruins men's cross country runners to the DII South All-Region teams.
Nathan Stewart, a resident of Pinedale, was recognized for All-Region team honors.
Regional recognition is earned based on how runners finish at the regional championship. Runners who finish in the top seven receive first Team All-Region honors while second Team is awarded to those who finish eighth to 14th.
This season, the Bruins hosted the regional championship on Oct. 31 at Bob Jones University where the Bruins turned in a dominant performance to capture their third-straight region championship.
"Our team had an excellent showing at the region meet," Bruins Head Coach Landon Bright said in a press release. "We had a lot of athletes race well and it was great to see our team well represented on the All-Region teams. In cross country you are judged based on one performance, so to have so many compete well on the same day was very encouraging."
Michael Steurer, Douglas Stone, and Nathan Stewart earned first Team All-Region honors after placing in the top-seven at the meet. Steurer ran a great race and finished strong as he placed first overall in the meet with a time of 27:33.3. Douglas Stone came in fourth overall as he finished with a time of 28:14.3 while Nathan Stewart placed seventh with a time of 28:40.0.
The Bruins also had four runners earn secondnd Team All-Region as Solomon Shafer placed ninth (28:51.6), Joseph Grassmid 10th (28:56.6), Douglas Flynn 11th (29:06.9), and Ryan Heying 14th (29:28.8) as the Bruins finished the meet strong.
