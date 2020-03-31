ROCK SPRINGS — The White Mountain Golf Course is open for business.
The course officially opened around March 16 despite the many businesses shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to Dave Lansang, director of Parks and Recreation in Rock Springs, the White Mountain Golf Course is taking many precautions to keep its players safe.
“In terms of the adjustments, we are making sure there are 10 or fewer people in the golf shop at all times. We are renting power golf carts, but requiring people to take golf carts individually unless they reside in the same household,” Lansang said.
For those who do not wish to rent a cart, Lansang said walking the course is still optional, but to stay 6 feet or more apart.
“We are making sure everyone is aware of social distancing while on the course,” he said. “We are not allowing people to congregate in the snack shop. They are likely to just get take-out from the snack shop. We also enhanced a number of our cleaning practices in obvious spots. Golf carts between rentals will all be sanitized each and every time we turn those back around to rent.”
A few more items that the White Mountain Golf Course are taking seriously to avoid the spread of COVID-19 are elevating the cups in the greens.
“Basically you put into the side of a piece of PVC pipe,” Lansang said. “It allows you to put to the hole without touching the pin or reaching into the cup for your ball. Golfers will see this on every green, including the putting green as soon as you pull up to the course. This helps prevent people from reaching in the hole 200-300 times a day. This is just a way for you to put and finish the hole without ever touching the flag or the cup. Basically, you only touch your own golf ball.”
According to Lansang, as of this time, the course does not have drinking water coolers or bunker rakes out.
“We are asking that people rake their bunkers for the short-term with their feet rather than leaving a rake out where everyone picks up the rake,” he said.
Lansang also noted the course is not putting out golf ball washers at this time.
“Any place where human contact is frequent, we have tried to eliminate those locations,” he said.
According to Lansang, the beverage cart is currently running.
“I spoke with that gentleman recently and told him to work on practicing distancing himself when the golfers approach. They are trying to keep that social distance and still provide food and beverage when people are interested.”
As of right now, Lansang said the golf course currently has 18 holes open (Desert and Sands) and are working on getting the Lakes nine open later this week.
The driving range is also open.
Weather permitting, Lansang said hours of operation for the White Mountain Golf Course is Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.