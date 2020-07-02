LARAMIE – The Archie Hay Post 24 Wyoming Legion AA Sand Puppies took to the road Tuesday night looking to take down cross-conference rival, Laramie. However, after two tough outings against a talented Rangers group, Rock Springs returned home winless.
LARAMIE 13, ROCK SPRINGS 2
Forced to start the evening festivities late due to being stuck behind a crash on Interstate 80, the night didn’t appear to get any easier once the Sand Puppies arrived in Laramie. Rock Springs opened up the scoring with a groundout from Dominik Gunyan. This allowed Parker Ross to cross home plate, but the lead didn’t last long.
After tying the game in the bottom of the first, Laramie’s offense dialed in and jumped out to a 6-1 advantage by scoring five runs in the bottom of the second. The Rangers continued to hit the gas pedal, outscoring the Sand Puppies 7-1 in the final three innings. Due to the mercy rule, Laramie walked off the field celebrating a commanding 11-run victory after only five innings.
On the mound and taking the loss for the Sand Puppies was Gunner Hamblin. In four innings pitched, Hamblin allowed 11 runs across on 13 hits. During this time, he walked three batters, struck out one and had six errors.
On the other side, Laramie pitcher Jake Vigen had a a bit more success. Throughout five innings, Vigen allowed only two runs on three hits. He also had four walks, three strike outs and totaled just one error.
When it came to the offense, the home team had the better night. In 23 at bats, the Rangers racked up 11 hits and 12 RBIs. As for the visitors, the Sand Puppies totaled just three hits and had two RBIs. Next to Gunyan, Dylan Johnson was the only other player to drive in a run for Rock Springs.
Although the Sand Puppies struggled to put runs on the board, the opportunities were there. Throughout five innings, Rock Springs left six runners on base who were unable to reach home. Laramie left just three.
LARAMIE 11, ROCK SPRINGS 0
Following a tough loss, Rock Springs went into game two looking to return the favor but continued to have difficulties finding any connection at the plate.
Similar to game one, Laramie got off to a quick start and never slowed down. In the first two innings alone, the Rangers jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back. One inning later, the home team added four runs in the bottom the third. This forced Rock Springs to go into the top of the fourth trailing by double digits as the scoreboard read 10-0.
Still struggling to find any offense, the Sand Puppies did everything they could in their final two trips to the plate. However, Laramie’s pitcher, Ryan Chamberlain had other plans. In his final six batters faced, Chamberlain allowed only one hit and struck out two before closing out the night with a combined shutout performance.
Despite a strong effort from Chamberlain, getting the start and picking up the win for the Rangers was Tyler Oppie. In three innings pitched, Oppie allowed just one hit and struck out six.
On the other side, Barrick Hess pitched the loss for Rock Springs. Throughout three innings, Hess allowed eight runs across on 10 hits. During this time, he walked two batters and didn’t record a strikeout. Thomas Murphy came in to replace him in the fourth.
Even with a fresh arm, Murphy too had a tough time taming Laramie’s potent offense. After just one inning on the mound, he allowed one run across and walked three batters. When all was said and done, the two Rock Springs pitchers combined for seven errors while Laramie’s duo had zero. Even the field for the Rangers finished with zero. Rock Springs had four.
Following a tough night on the road, Rock Springs looked to bounce back at Jackson on Thursday, July 2, for the start of the 10th Annual Teton Classic.
Going into the tournament, the Sand Puppies’ record sits at 7-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.