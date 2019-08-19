GREEN RIVER — Winners line up after competing in the 2019 River Festival Horseshoe Tournament in Green River. They include second-place Nathan Gomez, left, first-place Lane Durrans, center, and third-place John Rundell. Organizers said there was tough competition for each tournament, especially in the Wyoming wind.
