ROCK SPRINGS — The Archie Hay Post 24 Wyoming Legion baseball team will officially kick off the 2020 season this weekend at home during the the Rock Springs Invite.
The AA Sand Puppies open up tournament play on Saturday, May 30, against cross-town rival Green River starting at noon.
Later that day, Rock Springs will take on the Evanston Outlaws beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Come Sunday, Rock Springs will wrap things up with a doubleheader against the Jackson Giants. The first meeting of this two-game series is set to start at 10 a.m.
All games throughout the tournament will be played at the Paul J. Wataha Recreation Area in Rock Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.