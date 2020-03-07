ROCK SPRINGS -- As we get ready for another year of Sand Puppy baseball, it is good to look back over last year and talk about the strides that were made. Our AA program increased its win total by 13 games from the previous year with a brutal schedule and was one pitch away from one of the biggest upsets at a state tournament.
Our B and C programs made tremendous strides on becoming a winning program. Both programs took second in conference and represented the conference at the state tournament. Drew Grossnickle was awarded second team all-state by the eight AA coaches, which is a huge honor. All in all we had a good year and we are building a winning culture here in Rock Springs.
For this upcoming 2020 season there have been some changes to our board as well as our coaching staff. I want to personally thank Laura Grossnickle for her tireless service and efforts toward this program over the last eight years, as well as Kole Marquez, Lorenzo Webb, and Joe Wisnewski for what they have built over the last few years on my coaching staff. Because of their efforts, we have a foundation to build our house upon.
Our current Board members are Jesse Johnson, president; Dave Stevenson, vice president; Brad Wallendorf, treasurer; and Anjie Garner, secretary. These four have been instrumental in the background getting everything ready for this upcoming year. I cannot thank them enough.
We will have three teams again for this year, AA (varsity), B (junior varsity), and C (prep). We have a total of 42 kids playing ball with us this year.
The AA team will be coached by Rocky Rondinelli and Shawn Murphy, the B team will be coached Eric Gunyan and Kyle Pecolar and the C team coached by Cody Jackson and Jasson Garner.
There are 13-14 kids for AA, 14-15 kids for B, and 14-15 kids for C. We started practicing at the end of last month. Each day we are doing more and more and the kids are improving each practice.
My coaches and I are extremely excited for this upcoming year and we cannot wait to get outside and get this season started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.