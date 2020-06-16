EVANSTON – The Archie Hay Post 24 Wyoming Legion baseball team had a rough couple of days this past weekend in Evanston.
Throughout their four games played, the AA Sand Puppies returned home with a disappointing 1-3 record, all three losses coming from teams based out of Utah.
However, after getting off to a rocky start, Rock Springs bounced back in a big way Sunday morning after defeating cross-town rival Green River.
Lone Peak Maroon 17, Rock Springs 2
To get things going, Rock Springs opened up the tournament Friday afternoon against a tough Lone Peak Maroon team. After only five innings, the mercy rule came into effect, ending the game at 17-2.
Within the first two innings, Lone Peak jumped out to an early 8-0 lead and never looked back. Soon after, the Sand Puppies allowed three more runs across in the top of the third, forcing them to go into the bottom of the fourth trailing heavily by a score of 11-0.
By the time the fifth inning arrived, Lone Peak’s explosiveness at the plate continued. The visitors went on to add six addition runs, extending its lead to 17-0.
With one last chance to keep the game alive, Rock Springs was finally able to get their bats going. However, after only scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth, Lone Peak walked off the field celebrating a 15-run victory.
Taking the loss and getting the start on the mound in Friday’s contest for the Sand Puppies was Dylan Johnson. Throughout his 2.1 innings pitched, Johnson threw a total of 64 pitches, allowing elevens runs across on nine hits. He walked a total of three batters and struck out one.
Replacing Johnson later on was Barrick Hess. Throughout his 2.2 innings on the mound, Hess gave up eight hits and allowed six runs across after 64 pitches. During this time, he walked one batter and stuck out three.
Between the two, Johnson and Hess combined for a total of 13 errors. Lone Peak’s two pitchers combined for just one.
Throughout Friday’s contest, Rock Springs as a team combined for five hits and was struck out seven times. The two players with an RBI were Paxton Hunt and Bobby Sains. Scoring for the Sand Puppies were Thomas Murphy and Hunt.
Layton, UT 10, Rock Springs 0
Following an opening round loss on Friday, the Sand Puppies did their best Saturday morning to get back in the win column, but instead ran into a high-powered Layton offense.
Similar to Friday, Rock Springs got off to another shaky start and gave up eight runs in the first two innings. Soon after, Layton’s strong presence at the plate continued after adding two more runs in the bottom of the third, extending its lead to 10-0.
Down but not out, the Sand Puppies offense did everything it could to keep the going in the top of the fifth inning. However, after three-straight outs, Layton handed Rock Springs its second-straight loss.
Taking the loss and pitching the entire four innings for the Sand Puppies was Ross. He had nine errors and allowed 10 runs across on 11 hits after throwing a total of 83 pitches. Ross also had two strikeouts and two walks.
Picking up the win after throwing a complete game was Layton’s pitcher. He allowed zero runs on zero hits after throwing a total of 66 pitches. Throughout his five innings on the mound, he struck out five and walked zero.
Lone Peak Black 22, Rock Springs 2
Just a few hours after suffering their second-straight double digit loss of the tournament, the road didn’t get any easier for the Sand Puppies.
Instead, Lone Peak Black and its high flying offense delivered Rock Springs its worst loss of the entire weekend after scoring over 20 runs in just four innings, forcing the mercy rule to come into effect yet again.
Early in the contest, Lone Peak came out swinging and scored eight runs in the top of the first inning before Rock Springs finally got its chance at the plate.
Despite finding themselves back in familiar territory, the Sand Puppies remained hopeful and combined for two runs in the first two innings. However, after cutting the deficit back to within six, Rock Springs struggled to contain Lone Peak’s potent offense.
Instead, Lone Peak went on to outscore Rock Springs 14-0 in the final two innings to win the game in dominating fashion.
Following a two-run complete game, Lone Peak’s pitcher not only picked up the win, but he allowed only two runs on four hits throughout four innings. During this time, he had walked three batters and struck out four.
As for Rock Springs, splitting the workload on the mound was Ryan Powers and Jaidon Shelley. Getting the start was Powers. Throughout 2.2 innings, he threw a total of 63 pitches, allowing 15 runs on eight hits.
When it came time for Shelley to step it, he too found it difficult to contain Lone Peak’s offensive threats. Throughout 1.1 innings on the mound, he allowed seven runs on five hits.
Next to all of its errors, what also hurt the Sand Puppies was its hitting. Picking up the only RBI for Rock Springs was Hunt after driving in Powers for the team’s second and final run. Before that, it was Sains who got the Sand Puppies on the board after scoring on a wild pitch.
Rock Springs 11, Green River 4
Just when it seemed like nothing was going right, instead of rolling over, Rock Springs went into Sunday’s contest against Green River with a lot to prove.
In the top of the first inning the Sand Puppies immediately jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never once looked back. One inning later, Rock Springs continued its offensive tear, adding three more runs to take a 6-1 lead going into the top of the third inning.
Still not giving up, Green River eventually cut the deficit down to just two after scoring three-straight runs. However, throughout the final two innings, the Sand Puppies offense locked in and tacked on a total of five runs (four in the sixth and one in the seventh) cushioning its lead to a comfortable 11-4.
Knowing it could possibly be their final trip to the plate, Green River did everything they could to keep the game going. Instead, Rock Springs’ defense slammed the door shut and walked off the field celebrating the much-needed victory.
Picking up the win for the Sand Puppies was Hunt. He allowed five hits and four runs after throwing seven full innings. During this time, he walked seven batters and struck out two.
Not only was it the team’s defense that had quite the performance, but so did the offense. Throughout the contest, Rock Springs racked up a total of 11 runs on seven hits in 27 at bats. Leading the way was D’Andre Ricks with three of the team’s eight RBIs.
A few more Sand Puppies to register an RBI were Powers, Johnson and Murphy. Both Johnson and Murphy each had two.
Leading the way in the runs department was Gunner Hamblin with four. Next to him was Ross with three. Sains and Ricks combined for the other four with two each.
Following a tough weekend on the road and a 3-9 record on the season, the Sand Puppies will look to keep improving when the team hosts Evanston on Wednesday, June 17 out at the Paul J. Wataha Recreation Area in Rock Springs. Game one of the two-game doubleheader is set to start at 5:30 p.m.
