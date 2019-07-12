001.jpg
Buy Now

ROCK SPRINGS — Mason Taylor slides safely into third base Thursday evening at the Wataha Sports Complex. He and the Archie Hay Post 24 Sand Puppies B team beat Rawlins 13-5 and 22-11 in a double header after taking down Green River’s B team 13-11 on Wednesday.

 Rocket-Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.