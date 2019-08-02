Board of Cooperative of Educational Services Sliding into some fun Wesley Magagna sports@rocketminer.com 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Gregory Hager of Rock Springs slides into the pool, or home base, during Wednesday’s slip n’ slide kickball event outside the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. For more photos, go to Page A8. Rocket-Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna Buy Now Chloe Hager kicks the ball deep into the outfield during Wednesday's slip n' slide kickball game put on by the Sweetwater Board Of Cooperative Educational Services. Rocket-Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna Buy Now Alexander Croft of Rock Springs pitches the ball over home plate during Wednesday's game hosted by the Board of Cooperative of Educational Services outside the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. Rocket-Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna Buy Now With a smile on her face, Annalee Durant of Rock Springs slides into home base during Wednesday's slip n' slide kickball event. Rocket-Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna Buy Now David Nuffbaum runs straight into the water at first base during Wednesday's Board of Cooperative of Educational Services slip n' slide kickball game. Rocket-Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna Buy Now Kylee Faigl of Rock Springs winds up to kick the ball. Rocket-Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Featured Stories Buy Now Scout gives back to the community ROCK SPRINGS — To earn the Eagle Scout rank, Boy Scouts’ highest achievement, a Scout must lead and complete a project to benefit the community. Buy Now History in the making ROCK SPRINGS – For many reasons, especially in sports, the state of Wyoming is easily overlooked. K-9 team rescues missing 4-year-old ROCK SPRINGS — Law enforcement located a missing boy thanks to the help of a K-9. Buy Now National champs crowned: See short go results from the NHSFR National High School Finals Rodeo title winners and short go results Buy Now Residents work to ban animal gas chambers ROCK SPRINGS – For the past nine months, Madhu Anderson and Eve J. Waggoner have been raising awareness and bringing in support to ban the use of gas chambers to euthanize animals at the Rock Springs Animal Control. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesQuestions with Gary AllanRosemary DivineMargaret Ann DePoyster PerryNational High School Rodeo Finals results as of Friday afternoonRobert ‘Bob’ Orin SellDale Dean NewlandGrizzlies returned to threatened species statusPolice chase investigation continuesMaria CrnichHistory in the making Images Videos CommentedAnimal care a core concern at CFD rodeo (1) Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
