ROCK SPRINGS -- With the new season just getting started, the Archie Hay Post 24 Wyoming Legion baseball team is happy to have a familiar face as Rocky Rondinelli takes over as the new head coach of the Rock Springs AA Sand Puppies.
Although this is his first year coaching the AA team, he is no stranger to the role. According to Rondinelli, 2020 will be his fourth year as acting manager and his third year coaching in the program.
Six years ago, before getting involved with the Sand Puppies, Rondinelli served as head coach for the Rock Springs Tigers, a youth traveling team that he and a couple of friends started together to help make little league baseball more competitive in Rock Springs.
A few years later, former American Legion president John Grossnickle and Julie Hunter contacted Rondinelli in 2017 to ask if he would be interested in taking over as manager for the Legion program.
According to Rondinelli, at the time of the offer he was a bit hesitant about what he was going to say.
"My initial thought process was that I had a good thing going with those young boys and I didn't want to leave them," he said. "However, after many discussions with my wife, Grossnickle, and a few of the coaches ... it seemed like taking the job would be a good fit for me."
According to Rondinelli, the timing of Grossnickle's offer also played a big part in his decision.
"Most of the kids who I was already coaching, including my son Andrew, were 12 years old, about to turn 13," he said. "At that point, they were only one year shy from playing Legion, so the timing was perfect."
By the time Rondinelli accepted his new role in 2017, he spent the majority of his first year as Legion manager behind the scenes just helping out whenever he could.
"As much as I wanted to be there, I was still with my younger guys and trying to help them finish out their season," he said.
However, in 2018 when he was no longer coaching the Rock Springs Tigers, Rondinelli was a lot more hands-on. Not only was he still acting manager of the entire program, but he also began coaching the Sand Puppies prep team (C team) alongside Trevor Zumwalt.
A year later, in 2019, Rondinelli moved up a level and started coaching the Sand Puppies B team. During this time, Rondinelli coached alongside Wes Garner. He is now stepping into his fourth season in 2020 as manager/head coach of the AA team.
Joining him on the staff as an assistant coach is Shawn Murphy, who spent five years playing at the AA level, according to Rondinelli.
The two incoming coaches now take over for Kole Marquez and Lorenzo Webb, who for the past four seasons served as the two coaches for the AA Sand Puppies.
According to Rondinelli, Joe Wisniewski was also a part of the AA coaching staff for the past two years.
"I can't say enough good things about those guys," Rondinelli said. "All of them have done a phenomenal job ... especially Kole and Lorenzo. Those two played through legion and started coaching the C team before working their way up to AA. Their baseball knowledge was off the charts."
When asked about his own transition over the past four years, Rondinelli responded, "It's been extremely rewarding. Once I got the feel of things after my first year, my goal was to start with the C group, prepare them to play B, and from there, help the B guys and develop them to play AA."
Rondinelli added that his whole philosophy when it comes to helping these kids is getting them to learn the fundamentals of baseball starting from age 13, all the way up to 19.
"It's something we don't ever stop doing," he said.
Rondinelli also went on to say that there are three steps when it comes to his philosophy. Those steps are learning how to compete, learning how to win, and learning how to finish.
Not only does he believe the three-step process is important when it comes to playing baseball, but even more so, Rondinelli has always instilled in his players that baseball isn't just a hobby but rather a lifestyle.
"Baseball isn't one of those things we are doing just to take up our time," he said. "In order to be successful, we have to be committed and focused. ... All of those things to work on the tiniest little details."
"For me, it's always been pitching, defense, and timely hitting," he said. "I've never once seen a team lose that didn't give up any runs. So if you have good pitching and good defense behind it, you're gonna be in a lot of ball games."
One example that the coach likes to fall back on he said happened to come during last year's AA state tournament in Gillette.
"Our guys shocked the world," Rondinelli said.
"Here we are, playing a night game against the No. 1 seed out of the East -- in Gillette -- inside their home stadium (Hladky Field). Their coach Nate Perleberg had just gotten nominated into the Hall of Fame, and the entire place was going crazy."
According to Rondinelli, the strategy going into the game was to pitch backward, meaning instead of working everything off the fastball, Sand Puppies pitcher Ryan Powers was instructed to throw junk such as curve balls, sliders, and change-ups.
"From there, the plan was to work the fastball in off of those three pitches," Rondinelli said. "A few innings in and we had those guys (Gillette) so off-balanced ... it was amazing."
However, in the bottom seventh inning, Gillette battled back and tied the game at 1-1.
Soon after, Rock Springs went into the top of the eighth inning but couldn't find a way score. Gillette went on to win the game 2-1 in walk-off fashion.
"Although we came up short, it was an absolute phenomenal game," Rondinelli said. "Powers pitched six and two-thirds innings, threw 98 pitches and had five or six strikeouts. He was flat out dominant. Even the defense behind him was phenomenal.
"It's because of performances like this that people have begun to take notice. Other teams throughout the state now know that Rock Springs isn't a doormat to anyone."
When asked what a few of his coaching goals this upcoming season are, the new AA head coach said, "The only thing I'm trying to do with these boys is bring them together as a unit ... as a family ... and as a brotherhood."
"I'm teaching them that everything you do, you do together and that no one person is bigger than the team."
According to Rondinelli, three words that the Sand Puppies are living by in 2020 are "Do Your Job."
"If you do your job and you trust that the brother next to you will do his job ... everything will work itself out," he said.
Now entering his 20th season as a coach in youth sports, Rondinelli said that his favorite part about coaching, next to giving back to the kids and the community, is learning all the life lessons that sports teach us on a daily basis.
"There are so many of them (life lessons) in sports," he said. "Probably more so than in anything else."
Throughout all his years of coaching youth sports, one of the mottos that has stuck with him since he started coaching an 8-year-old traveling team years ago is "If you're working hard, you're having fun. And if you're having fun, you're working hard."
"They go hand in hand," he said. "That's always going to be something that sticks with me and hopefully with the guys I help coach."
Although Rondinelli has spent the majority of his time in the background, every day he finds new ways to feel fulfilled.
"I've always tried my best to take care of the little things so that all of my coaches can focus solely on coaching baseball," he said.
"I do my best to take away all the distractions so that they can focus on the boys and on the field. That's been my focus since day one and oh my goodness its taken over my life and I love it."
Since taking over as manager in 2017, Rondinelli said that it has been a collective effort to get the program to where it is today.
"I'm only as good as the guys I got," he said. "This is not me, this is not about me, this is about my coaches. This is about my players. This is about my parents. This is about my board. Everybody has a hand in this. I would never want the focus to be solely on me. I'm here to answer any questions that a parent has, that a board member has ... whatever. But most of all ... I'm here for these boys. And if there's somebody that's not here for these boys, they shouldn't be here."
Outside of Rondinelli and Murphy coaching the Sand Puppies AA team, coaches this season include Eric Gunyan and Kyle Pecolar on the B team. and Jasson Garner and Cody Jackson on the C team.
