AA West
Casper Oilers 35-12-1, 4-0
Evanston Outlaws 18-20, 2-2
Jackson Giants 26-16-1, 0-0
Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 16-28, 0-4
AA East
Cheyenne Post Six 39-17, 2-0
Sheridan Troopers 23-17
Laramie Rangers 13-24
Gillette Roughriders 52-16, 0-2
A West
Cody Cubs 33-10, 7-1
Green River Knights 14-17, 7-5
Riverton Raiders 18-16, 6-4
Powell Pioneers 6-18, 4-6
Lovell Mustangs 4-23-1, 1-9
A East
Cheyenne Hawks 28-12-1, 7-1
Gillette Rustlers 22-26, 6-4
Douglas Cats 12-19, 5-5
Torrington Tigers 7-16, 4-8
Wheatland Lobos 10-17, 2-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.