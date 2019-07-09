07-10-19 RS legion baseball standings.jpg
Destry Stevenson of Rock Springs hits the ball in play during a game earlier this year. Stevenson and the Sand Puppies are currently ranked fourth in the AA West standings.

AA West

Casper Oilers 35-12-1, 4-0

Evanston Outlaws 18-20, 2-2

Jackson Giants 26-16-1, 0-0

Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 16-28, 0-4

AA East

Cheyenne Post Six 39-17, 2-0

Sheridan Troopers 23-17

Laramie Rangers 13-24

Gillette Roughriders 52-16, 0-2

A West

Cody Cubs 33-10, 7-1

Green River Knights 14-17, 7-5

Riverton Raiders 18-16, 6-4

Powell Pioneers 6-18, 4-6

Lovell Mustangs 4-23-1, 1-9

A East

Cheyenne Hawks 28-12-1, 7-1

Gillette Rustlers 22-26, 6-4

Douglas Cats 12-19, 5-5

Torrington Tigers 7-16, 4-8

Wheatland Lobos 10-17, 2-6

