COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Tarik Cool scored 41 points with four three-pointers and converted all 15 of his foul shots as Idaho State defeated Air Force 89-79 on Thursday night.
Chier Maker scored a career-high 21 points and had eight rebounds for Idaho State (1-1), which made 12 of 29 three-pointers. Jared Stutzman added 11 points.
A.J. Walker had 17 points for the Falcons. Chris Joyce added 14 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Swan had 14 points.
Idaho State plays Montana-Western at home next Thursday. Air Force takes on Texas State at home on Saturday.
