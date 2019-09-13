ROCK SPRINGS — In the Sept. 11, 2019, edition of the Rocket-Miner, a touchdown was credited to the wrong Rock Springs High School player. Quarterback Seth Hymas connected with Justis Reese for the Tigers’ second touchdown on Sept. 6. The 28-yard catch and run gave Rock Springs a 13-0 lead over Laramie with just over nine minutes remaining in the second quarter. During the game, Reese had two touchdowns and one interception.

