Maine’s Ilija Stojiljkovic, No. 11, looks to in-bound the ball as the Cameron Crazies shout from behind during an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, North Carollina. As the season begins in earnest this week, with a full slate of Division I games Wednesday, fans will notice the absence of traditions such as the Silent Night game across the college basketball landscape. The population of Krzyzewskiville at Duke will be zero, the Oakland Zoo at Pittsburgh a bit more tame.