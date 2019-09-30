LARAMIE – Staring adversity straight in the face, the University of Wyoming didn’t flinch.
The Cowboys were dealt myriad punches before they kicked off with UNLV – the shuffling of the offensive line after two starters went down with injuries; the loss of running back Trey Smith for the foreseeable future; and two defensive backs were arrested, one of whom – Antonio Hull – did not even dress.
Questions were plentiful.
The Cowboys provided enough answers and then some.
Sean Chambers bounced back and his teammates followed his lead during a 53-17 drubbing of UNLV on a chilly Saturday evening at War Memorial Stadium.
Chambers, who was benched in the third quarter of the Cowboys' Sept. 21 loss at Tulsa, played with the kind of determination and grit that fans are used to watching.
“I told (sixth-year UW coach Craig) Bohl it sparked something underneath me,” Chambers said. “It lit a fire underneath me. I don’t know how long it’s going to burn for, but it’s going to burn for a while.”
The redshirt freshman quarterback put the game on his shoulders on Saturday. He rushed 12 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns and completed 5 of 12 pass attempts for 124 yards and another pair of scores to help send the Cowboys (4-1 overall, 1-0 Mountain West) into a much-needed bye week.
“It was a temporary benching, and he really responded well,” Bohl said. “He made some plays. I think any time he can make some plays with his legs and of course had the big pass and a couple of other things, he was excited about how he played, and I thought he played well.”
Hull did not dress, but sophomore cornerback Azizi Hearn did and earned the start against UNLV. Both players were arrested for unrelated traffic violations Wednesday.
Hearn was picked on early, and the result could’ve been worse than it was. Hearn matched UNLV receiver Randal Grimes stride for stride down the left seam toward the end zone, but Hearn obstructed Grimes’ path and was flagged for pass interference, which handed UNLV a fresh set of downs at the UW 22-yard line. Daniel Gutierrez later connected on a 40-yard field goal to give the visitors a 3-0 lead with 9 minutes, 3 seconds to play in the first quarter.
“We’re ultra concerned” with the cornerback position, Bohl said. “I’m confident that we’re going to have Tyler Hall back next week, but we’re razor thin with where we’re at.”
As far as the status of Hull?
“There’s no comment on that,” the coach said.
UW did not attempt a pass on its first two possessions, but it didn’t need to.
Chambers and running back Xazavian Valladay provided the thump on the ground. Chambers scrambled for 22 yards to the UNLV 45-yard line before Valladay broke a 15-yard run to extend the drive and give UW a first down inside the UNLV 30. Valladay later capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to put UW ahead 7-3 with 4:50 left in the quarter.
“We were going to establish the run,” said Bohl, “and we felt like we needed to impose our will on them and so that was the thought process there.”
The Cowboys were a yard away from forcing a turnover on downs, but Armani Rogers and the Rebels had other plans. Operating out of the shotgun, Rogers faked a handoff and hit a wide-open Giovanni Fauolo down the middle of the field, and the junior tight end ran 54 yards for a touchdown to give the Rebels a 10-7 lead.
After rushing for 140 yards in the first quarter, the Cowboys continued to lean on their ground attack to open the second.
Chambers, who had four carries for 33 yards in the first quarter, broke off a 17-yard touchdown run on the second play of the second quarter to put the Cowboys ahead. Senior placekicker Cooper Rothe missed the extra point wide left, but the Cowboys took a 13-10 lead.
Chambers was just getting warmed up.
The Cowboys had run 17 plays without attempting a pass. They scored on the 18th. Chambers faked to redshirt freshman running back and Casper product Brett Brenton and hit a wide-open Josh Harshman, also of Casper, for a 56-yard touchdown to push the Cowboys ahead 20-10 with 10:36 remaining in the first half.
“I think about everything was working,” Bohl said. “It certainly had a big, big impact going in at halftime. And we did feel like if we could come in and establish some momentum in the third quarter, that was going to make a big difference.
"That second quarter, I don’t want to say put the game away, but it pretty much changed the whole dynamic of the game.”
Rothe, who had made 63 consecutive PATs before missing on his first attempt, drilled a 41-yard field goal late in the second quarter to extend UW’s lead to 23-10.
UW wasn’t done.
Cowboys senior linebacker and Casper product Logan Wilson picked off a Rogers’ pass and returned it 21 yards to the UNLV 3-yard line. It was Wilson’s first interception of the season, the seventh of his career. It was UW’s first takeaway in three games after coming up with three takeaways against the University of Missouri in Week 1.
“Ultimately, it comes down to the grit of our team,” Wilson said. “We just did whatever we needed to do to win.”
The Cowboys couldn’t punch it in, but Rothe connected on his second field goal of the quarter – this one from 21 yards – to extend the Pokes’ lead to 26-10.
UNLV became unraveled in the waning minutes of the first half. Chambers hit Austin Conway for a 20-yard pass, and Conway was body slammed out of bounds by UNLV’s Javin White, which resulted in a 15-yard personal foul late hit penalty. Chambers then threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to third-string tight end Jackson Marcotte, the first of his career, to make it a 33-10 game.
UW true freshman running back Titus Swen turned in a career day. The Fort Worth, Texas, product rushed for a game-high 143 yards on 14 carries, including a 44-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He also had a run of 59 yards to set up Chambers’ 17-yard score early in the second quarter.
“I like to be Cowboy tough,” Swen said.
The Cowboys’ record is the best since they started 4-1 in 2007.
“This win was going to be done the hard way,” Bohl said. “There’s a great sense of confidence, and it was a big, big win.
"We did have to overcome adversity, but that’s the sign of a team that really pulls together and we’re 1-0 in the conference, and that’s a great start.”
Tyler Poslosky is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at 307-633-3123 or by email at tposlosky@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @TylerPoslosky.
