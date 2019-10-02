LARAMIE -- After an ugly win against Idaho on Sept. 14, the University of Wyoming still hadn’t shown a true identity.
The Cowboys provided thrills at times, while making you reach for the Tums at others.
“I think we’ve got a mixed bag right now that we’ve got to sort out, and we’ve got to sort it out here in a pretty quick hurry," sixth-year UW coach Craig Bohl said at the time.
UW’s Sept. 21 loss at Tulsa was both humbling and encouraging. It lost two offensive linemen and Louisville graduate transfer running back Trey Smith, who had proven reliable through the first four weeks of the season. Adding to the frustration – anger? – were the arrests of two defensive backs, one of whom – Antonio Hull – didn’t even dress against UNLV.
But the Cowboys kept the outside noise from contaminating their inner resolve and belief. They rode on.
Perhaps for the first time in this emotional rollercoaster of a season, the Cowboys provided answers as to who they are.
Blue collar. Resilient. Determined. Take your pick.
The proof was in last Saturday’s body of work.
A makeshift offensive line that featured a redshirt freshman making his first career start and another fill-in plowed through the Rebels defense, often times making Saturday’s game look like a walkthrough, as the Cowboys racked up a season-high 374 rushing yards.
A questionable backfield lacking the depth it had enjoyed over the first four weeks of the season didn’t show any signs of slowing down.
True freshman Titus Swen ran like a legit No. 1 back. The Fort Worth, Texas, product entered Saturday’s Mountain West opener with just 178 rushing yards on the season. He nearly matched that Saturday with 14 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown – the first of his career.
Talk about stepping up.
“It’s all up to God,” Swen said when asked if he expected to get a lot of the workload this season. “I just came in, do my job, hope my teammates can trust me and then when I get in, do what I can do.”
His teammates trusted him and, more importantly, Swen trusted himself.
Remember that revolving theme surrounding the passing game – or lack thereof – that has been digested and regurgitated numerous times over the last few weeks? It showed up in a big way Saturday.
For the first time this season, redshirt freshman quarterback Sean Chambers looked like the player UW fans have been accustomed to seeing. He was comfortable, steady, unwavering. Sure, UW’s first 17 (SEVENTEEN!) plays from scrimmage were on the ground, but it didn’t need to pass. Not at that point, anyway. Look, I understand the frustration of not passing enough. I get it, honest. But when you run for 140 yards in the first quarter why change it up?
“We were going to establish the run,” said Bohl, “and we felt like we needed to impose our will on them and so that was the thought process there.”
Mission complete.
But the Cowboys’ 18th play from scrimmage was awfully pretty. On third-and-1 from his own 44-yard line, Chambers faked a handoff to none other than Casper native Brett Brenton, who wasn’t even listed on the depth chart, and delivered a pass to a wide-open Josh Harshman, who took it 56 yards for a touchdown to make it 20-10 Cowboys early in the second quarter.
Chambers wasn’t done throwing, even if it like seemed the coaching staff was hesitant to go back to the passing game after a big play. On UW’s next drive, Chambers hit third-string tight end Jackson Marcotte in stride for a 20-yard score to bust the game open.
By halftime, Chambers accounted for three of UW’s four touchdowns.
He finished the game with four total touchdowns, 102 rushing yards and 124 passing yards.
It’s easy to forget Chambers is still a kid. Yet as he addressed the media after the Cowboys improved to 4-1 overall, 1-0 in the MW, a smile lit up his face. It was as if a huge weight was lifted off his shoulders. All the talk, pressure and criticism placed on him was gone – for now.
When Chambers was benched during the third quarter at Tulsa, he had plenty of time to reflect. As a player, a man, a teammate and a leader. He grew stronger because of it, more driven than ever before.
“I told coach Bohl it sparked something underneath me,” Chambers said. “It lit a fire underneath me. I don’t know how long it’s going to burn for, but it’s going to burn for a while.”
Speaking of fire, did you see the Cowboys defense? Yes, this unit has been tenacious all season long. But Saturday might have been the most dominating performance outside of the win over Missouri.
The Cowboys forced three turnovers – all interceptions – for the first time since Week 1. They held Rebels running back Charles Williams, who entered the game as the MW’s leading rusher with an average of 151.7 yards per game to just 30. They held the Rebels, who came to Laramie with the second-best running game in the MW (243 yards per game) to just 77.
“Ultimately, it comes down to the grit of our team,” said UW senior linebacker and Casper product Logan Wilson, who snagged his seventh career interception and is now eight tackles away from surpassing Gabe Knapton for sixth on the all-time career tackles list. “We just did whatever we needed to do to win. I think we did that.”
Indeed.
The Cowboys were resolute in so many ways Saturday despite facing so much adversity throughout the week. Turns out adversity doesn’t deflate them; it fuels them.
“It says that we’re ready to ball,” Swen said. “Conference game, we’re ready to ball.”
Ball they did.
Tyler Poslosky is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at 307-633-3123 or by email at tposlosky@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @TylerPoslosky.
