LARAMIE – There's no rest for the weary when it comes to the University of Wyoming men's basketball team.
The Cowboys (2-3 overall) defeated Detroit Mercy by 27 points Tuesday night, the program's largest margin of victory in three years. There was little time to celebrate, though, as the University of Louisiana comes to Arena-Auditorium tonight, less than 48 hours after closing the chapter on the win.
Tonight's affair is followed by a game against Colorado on Sunday at the MGM Resorts Main Event tournament in Las Vegas, followed by a matchup against either Clemson or TCU on Tuesday. That makes four games over seven days, with the latter two against top-tier opponents.
"Competition in Vegas will be high, and doing well in those games out there will be good going into conference play. That will give us a little confidence in what we're able to do as a team," senior guard A.J. Banks said earlier this week. "Taking advantage of focusing in hard these next few days, throughout the rest of the week leading into Vegas, so that we're as good as we can be going into Vegas (is big)."
Given how well it played Tuesday, it might be a good thing for UW to play right away. UW had its best offensive performance of the season against Detroit Mercy, shooting 47.3% from the field for the game, while scoring a season-high 76 points. The Cowboys outscored the Titans 43-18 in the second half, starting the period on a 13-0 run. It marked the first time this season that more than two players finished in double-digit scoring, as sophomore forward T.J. Taylor (22 points), Banks (15 points), redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado (13 points) and senior guard Jake Hendricks (12 points) each had solid nights.
For a team that was averaging just 50.5 points per game, it was a welcomed sight.
"Any guy can go off any night," Maldonado said. "(Tuesday night) we were balanced pretty well. (We had) four guys over double-digits. I know they can do it. I think everyone on this team knows they can do it. So, it's nice for them to come out and show you guys."
Louisiana (3-1) is, in a lot of ways, the polar opposite of UW. The Ragin' Cajuns feature a prolific offense averaging just under 80 points per game and a defense that leaves much to be desired. Louisiana gives up 76.5 points per game, which ranks 291st in the nation. Conversely, UW has the 53rd-ranked defense in the country (59.6 points per game allowed) but the 347th-ranked offense (55.6 points per game), despite the offensive explosion against the Titans.
Even before the matchup with Detroit Mercy, the Cowboys recognized how important the final two games of the current homestand were, particularly since they dropped the first two against Cal State Fullerton and Oregon State. With a chance to end the homestand on a high note, the Cowboys are well aware that home wins can go a long way toward building a foundation for the rest of the season.
"Going into this Vegas tournament, we can't let these two games slip away, because they are an important two games in the comfort of our home to get some momentum," sophomore forward Hunter Thompson said. "When we're winning, it breeds confidence. (I'm) not necessarily saying we're lacking confidence, but it's just added frosting on the cake."
