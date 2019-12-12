LARAMIE – After a four-game road trip, the University of Wyoming women's basketball team is back home tonight.
The Cowgirls tip off with Mississippi Valley State at 6:30 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium. It will be the first game of a three-game homestand before a two-week break.
It was a successful road trip for the team, which went 3-1 overall and 2-0 in Mountain West play. The two MW wins came against Air Force and New Mexico.
"I was very pleased with our effort in our past four games, especially down at Albuquerque," first-year UW coach Gerald Mattinson said earlier this week. "We handled the pressure and the moment, and it was overall a great road trip for us."
It's always a challenge to go to Albuquerque and play in The Pit, which averages the highest attendance per game by a whopping 2,300 people. UW is second in the category, averaging just below 2,400 in attendance.
Behind the crowd and the home-court advantage, New Mexico also has the top scoring offense in the league, averaging 80.6 points per contest.
The Cowgirls went into arguably the toughest place to play in the MW and held the Lobos to just 66 points, their second-lowest scoring total so far this season.
"We really stepped up and executed the scout that our coaches were emphasizing, and it worked out for us," senior forward Taylor Rusk said. "We just stuck to what we knew, played our defensive principles and got it done."
UW (5-3, 2-0 MW) was able to limit New Mexico's offensive prowess by controlling the game and the possessions.
"We were able to slow the game down, and that helped us defensively by limiting the amount of possessions we had to guard," Mattinson said. "We executed what we wanted to execute, played at the pace we wanted to play at and didn't let the runs get to us."
The Cowgirls quickly shifted their focus to what's next and didn't soak in the big conference wins for too long.
They will carry their stout defense – which currently ranks second in the conference – into tonight's contest against a team that averages just south of 22 turnovers a game.
Mississippi Valley State (1-6) plays at a tempo that UW just experienced vs. New Mexico.
"(MSVU) is very athletic, and they like to attack the basket," Mattinson said. "They like to press a lot and use different kinds of presses. They get up and down the court, and they don't have much size, but have the athleticism to make up for it."
This will be the first meeting between the two programs. The Devilettes are led by Ayonna Cotten, who leads the team in both points and assists, averaging 15.7 points and 3.7 assists per game.
The Cowgirls are beginning to find their stride as a team at a prime position in the season while they look to build on last week's wins.
"We're starting to see everyone settling in and finding what their niche and their role on the team is," Mattinson said. "They need to just continue to find out who they are as individuals and finding out how they contribute to the team's success overall."
Robert Munoz is an intern for WyoSports. He can be reached at sports@wyosports.net.
