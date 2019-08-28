LARAMIE – Keelie Wortmann accomplished something Wednesday that she had never done before.
In her first regular-season match in Laramie, the University of Wyoming freshman scored two goals – each coming in the first half.
Those goals helped lift the Cowgirls to a 3-2 victory over the University of Northern Colorado at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complez.
"Those goals were crazy and very unexpected," said Wortmann, who is a defender. "I've never scored two goals in a game before, so that was awesome."
Wortmann's first goal came in the 15th minute, when she struck the ball straight on from 10 yards inside the midfield line.
Northern Colorado answered quickly when Maddie Duren scored a goal in the 24th minute, followed by another score 38 seconds later, off the foot of midfielder Haley O'Nan to give UNC a 2-1 lead.
Wortmann found the back of the net for the second time in the 28th minute when a UW (1-0-2) corner kick bounced around and Faith Joiner managed to set up Wortmann for the game-tying goal.
Neither team scored for the remainder of regulation, and UW headed into overtime for its third consecutive game.
It was an evenly matched first overtime period, as both teams defended well and provided limited scoring opportunities.
In the 104rd minute, Jamie Tatum intercepted a clearance pass and scored the game winning goal from the right side of the penalty area.
It was the perfect time for the midfielder's second goal of the season.
"I had a shot right before that one, and it was almost the exact same position," Tatum said. "I was so mad at myself, and then I had another opportunity, and I knew I had to put it away."
The Cowgirls struggled on defense in the first half, but were able to pick up their energy as the game progressed.
"It wasn't our best game (Wednesday), but we responded really well after giving up a soft second goal there," eighth-year Cowgirls coach Pete Cuadrado said. "That was a little bit of a back-breaker for us, but we bounced back from that really well."
Wednesday's match was UW's third in the previous six days. The Cowgirls' first two matches, at the University of Texas-El Paso and New Mexico State University, each ended in a tie.
"We're still figuring things out, but we're making progress from our previous two games," Tatum said. "There are always things we can improve on, but we're fixing those small things we need to fix.
"We were also able to push through (Wednesday) and win the game, instead of playing 110 minutes and ending with a tied game."
The Cowgirls haven't lost a home game to a nonconference opponent since 2013, and they're hoping to continue that streak when they host No. 21-ranked Baylor on Sept. 6.
"We'll need to clean up some of the things from (Wednesday) when we play Baylor," Cuadrado said. "At times today, we got broken down (one-on-one) or struggled getting a shot off.
"We're going to need to be a little closer to perfect than we were (Wednesday). We still got the win, and you never want to say it's a bad day when you get a win. They don't come easy at this level."
