LARAMIE – The 103rd edition of the Border War between the University of Wyoming and Colorado State women's basketball teams was a defensive struggle as advertised.
In a game between the two of the top three scoring defenses in the Mountain West, the Rams prevailed, beating UW 56-49.
"We played well enough defensively to win," first-year UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. "When you're basically late in the fourth quarter and you're holding a team in the 40's, you've got to find a way to score more than 40 points yourself."
Both teams were unfazed by the aggressive defenses to start the game and traded baskets throughout the first quarter.
They combined for three lead changes and five ties with the score tied 16-16 heading into the second quarter. CSU (8-7 overall, 2-2 MW) shot at a 58.3% clip during the first quarter to UW's 50%. The Cowgirls had five turnovers in the opening period, which led to eight points for the Rams.
The offensive production continued into the second quarter.
With 1 minute, 20 seconds remaining before the half, sophomore Tereza Vitulova sank a 3-pointer to give UW a 28-24 lead. CSU quickly answered with a 3 from graduate Myanne Hamm and another CSU basket put the Rams ahead 29-28 heading into the break.
"We had way too many turnovers, especially in the first half," Mattinson said. "We created turnovers for ourselves when we were probing to go nowhere. You can't force something to be there that's not there, and when we noticed something wasn't there, we didn't make good decisions."
Graduate Mackenzie Ellis started the second half by scoring four of her game-high 22 points for CSU. Shortly after, Cowgirls sophomore Quinn Weidemann – who had 19 points in Wednesday's win over Boise State – shot and made her lone field goal attempt of the game to cut the CSU deficit to two.
Following that basket, the Cowgirls (7-6, 3-1) went on a 3 1/2-minute scoring drought, something that has plagued them at the most critical times so far this season.
"It's definitely frustrating on the offensive end," senior forward Taylor Rusk said. "We got a little impatient in our offense and would start to break down right away (rather than running through the offense).
"Teams don't want to play defense for 30 seconds, so we just need to continue to work on that."
The first points in the fourth quarter didn't come until three minutes ticked off the clock when Weidemann hit a pair of free throws. On UW's next possession, sophomore Karla Erjavec found Vitulova under the basket for the layup for a 44-43 lead with 5:38 remaining in the game.
Ellis then scored eight unanswered points to put the game out of reach.
Vitulova paced the Cowgirls with 16 points. Rusk added 10 points and nine rebounds. UW had 15 turnovers and shot 35.6% from the field to CSU's 42%.
The Cowgirls will be back on the court Wednesday when they travel for a matchup at San Diego State.
"We played really well in the game against Boise, it was a big win," Vitulova said. "(Saturday) we stepped into the game in a good place, but we just couldn't keep things going.
"We have two big games next week, so we just need to focus on those now.
Robert Munoz is an intern for WyoSports. He can be reached at sports@wyosports.net.
