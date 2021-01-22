CHEYENNE – It has come as no surprise that the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team has relied on its defense to win most of its games this season.
It’s known throughout the Mountain West conference that defense is the Cowgirls’ brand of basketball, and seems to always have been. However, the Cowgirls are starting to figure out how to become more balanced as a team and score more effectively.
Early in the season, the team was putting scores up in the low 50s and even in the high 40s, but they're gradually gaining traction on the offensive side of the ball. They’re not exactly where second-year coach Gerald Mattinson would like them to be, but the improvement can’t be overlooked.
“We need to consistently get in the high 60s,” Mattinson said. “It’s really tough at this level to constantly hold teams to high 50s to low 60s, game in and game out. That’s a lot to ask of your team.”
UW snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday by beating Air Force at home and sent the Falcons back to Colorado Springs without a win after also beating them Monday.
The Cowgirls will be back on the road this weekend, traveling to Reno for a two-game trip against the University of Nevada. It’ll be the first of six conference games in 14 days, and with the spring semester having started yesterday, this two-week stretch will be even more exhausting than what the season has already been.
“We’re kind of physically beat up, I’ll be honest,” Mattinson said.
The Wolfpack have lost six of their last seven games, but still can’t be taken lightly.
It’ll be a similar style of play as the Cowgirls experienced against Air Force, Mattinson said. Nevada averages 15.8 offensive rebounds a game and has a MW-leading 174 on the season, which will force Wyoming to work the glass.
At the midway point in this shortened season, UW has encountered tough competition that has allowed the young roster to gain some experience. In the second game of the season, No. 20-ranked Gonzaga traveled to Laramie and beat the Cowgirls 89-50.
It was an eye-opening game for the new faces in brown and gold.
“The fact that we played our toughest games early – Gonzaga, Boise State, Fresno State – it opened our eyes,” junior Alba Sanchez Ramos said. “Playing those tougher teams in the beginning especially opened the eyes of the ones on our team who haven’t seen what this (level of basketball) is really like.”
Tough competition or not, it’s probably safe to say that UW is just glad to be on the court. With the San Jose State women’s team opting out of the remainder of the season last week due to COVID-19 issues within its program, not much can be taken for granted.
“I don’t think you can get wrapped up this year in measuring your season in wins and losses,” Mattinson said. "You just have to take a look at your team and the health of them, the health of your staff, and just go out every day and play as hard as you can and see what happens.
"The rest will take care of itself in the end.”
