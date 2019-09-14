LARAMIE – It was a great defensive effort from the University of Wyoming women’s soccer team on Friday afternoon.
The Cowgirls’ stout defense helped propel them to a 2-0 win over the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds at the Louis S. Madrid Complex in Laramie.
Indianna Asimus started the scoring early for the Cowgirls when she found the back of the net in the 15th minute from the left side of the box for her third goal of the season.
“I had all the time in the world and saw the keeper coming out and thought I could dig that one,” Asimus said. “So, I hit it and it hit the post and it was nice to see it go in.”
Asimus didn’t score any goals last season, although she had plenty of opportunities.
“I didn’t have any goals last year even though I had a whole lot of shots,” said the sophomore. “This year seems to be coming up for me and it’s just great for the team.”
Wyoming (3-1-2) controlled the ball and had possession for most of the match.
They had 24 shots compared to Southern Utah’s six and had 12 shots on goal while Southern Utah only had two.
“We created a ton of shots (Friday),” said eighth-year head coach Pete Cuadrado. “We could have done better finishing in the first half. There were quite a few chances we had there to put (Southern Utah) away.
“We really moved the ball well and created a lot of opportunities.”
The Cowgirls were aggressive on the field and frustrated their opponent as the Thunderbirds couldn’t get anything going on the offensive end and the Cowgirls went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.
In the 74th minute, Savannah Warner had an opportunity to extend the Cowgirls’ lead when she set up for a penalty kick, but Thunderbirds goalkeeper Brianna Aldridge read the kick and made a save to keep the deficit at one.
Aldridge was busy as the Cowgirls were sending shots her way all afternoon and ended the match with 10 saves.
Hannah Hagen sealed the match for Wyoming and finally put Southern Utah away when she scored her first goal of the season in the 86th minute to give her squad a 2-0 lead, which stuck for the remainder of the match.
“You never shy away from a win and that’s our job is to get a win,” Cuadrado said. “There’s no such thing as an easy win.”
Hannah Lee and Riley Furbush split the time in goal, and each had one save to keep the Thunderbirds off the board.
The Cowgirls will search for their next win as they travel to Missoula to face the University of Montana on Sunday afternoon.
Wyoming and Montana squared off in Laramie last season and each team was held scoreless as the game resulted in a 0-0 tie.
“We know we have our hands full and we have to show up ready to play,” Cuadrado said. “We have to perform well on the road and that isn’t always easy, but I expect a good performance on Sunday.”
Robert Munoz is an intern for WyoSports. He can be reached at sports@wyosports.net.
