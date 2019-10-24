TWIN FALLS, Idaho -- The 36th annual Southern Idaho Baseball Camp is December 27-29 for players aged 10-18.
Camp is conducted in a spacious 70,000-square-foot Expo center and features expert coaching in pitching, hitting, fielding and catching, according to a press release.
For more information, contact head baseball coach Boomer Walker at Bwalker@csi.edu or 208-308-4024, Jim "Skip" Walker at 208-308-4025 or walkman@pmt.org or visit https://athletics.csi.edu/sports/baseball.
