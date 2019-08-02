ROCK SPRINGS – For 35-year-old Robbie Pfunder there are no limits.
Pfunder, who grew up in Boulder, Colorado, always knew the daily 9-5 job was never for him. Instead, he set out to become a professional trials rider.
The purpose of trial riding, according to Pfunder, is to overcome obstacles on two wheels while keeping both feet on the pedals at all times.
“It’s easier to think of it as parkour, but on bikes,” he said.
Pfunder, who has been trial riding for 20 years now, didn’t start performing in front of audiences until six years ago.
“Once I had my mind set on this is what I wanted to do going forward with my life, it was like, 'OK … let’s go out and see what happens,'” he said.
After taking a so-called "leap of faith," the thought of not being successful in the sport or even not knowing if he was going to be able to support himself financially crossed his mind more than a few times. However, Pfunder never let those doubts take over.
Instead, he continued to practice hours upon hours, every single day, until his goal of becoming a professional rider came true.
When asked about the biggest crowd he has ever performed for, Pfunder’s answer was while riding for a company called All Wheel Sports a few years back. He said he and about six other riders performed at an amusement park for over 5,000 people in Kansas City, Missouri.
“That was special,” Pfunder said. “Looking back from where I started to where I am at now, it’s been an incredible journey.”
For Pfunder, that journey started at a young age. It began one day while walking through his hometown, Pfunder watched a guy on a bike hop onto a bench and wheelie off it.
“To me, that was the coolest thing ever,” Pfunder said. “After bombarding him with a million questions, I went out and mowed lawns the rest of the summer and eventually saved up enough money to buy my first bike.”
Years later, Pfunder is now a full-time professional trials rider who makes his living traveling across the country and performing shows for fans from all over.
Unfortunately for Pfunder, after years of living out his dream, he broke his first metatarsal in his left foot while performing. He said that injury occurred when jumping off his bike after a stunt had gone sideways.
“One half of my foot got caught against the wall, and the other half landed flat on the ground,” he said. “By the time all of my weight shifted down, my foot had basically snapped into two.”
Even with his bones in pieces, his urge to keep riding never faded. After months of rehabbing, Pfunder was back on his bike performing, only this time, with more passion.
“For me, that was more than just an injury, but also a learning experience,” he said. “It made me realize that in just a split second, everything you work for in life can be taken away. It’s because of that I never take what I do for granted.”
Moving forward, Pfunder’s goal is to keep living out his dream of being a professional trials rider.
“As long as I am capable, I'm going to continue doing what I love,” he said.
For more information, visit robbiepfunder.com.
