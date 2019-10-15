ROCK SPRINGS – Wyoming’s weather can make it hard to stay warm even when the home team is hot. We talked to athletic staff and fans to learn their tricks to stay engaged even when the elements turn cold.
Randy “Doc” Wendling has watched a lot of games during his tenure in education and as the father of John Wendling, who played football for the University of Wyoming Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.
“Typically in Wyoming we layer for the weather,” he said, because it can change in a moment.
He said good, breathable, insulated clothing is a necessity – including protection for your head, ears and hands.
He also advised bringing high-protein food to snack on and keep the body working along with warm fluids so people stay hydrated.
It is also important to be knowledgeable of the elements you’re entering into, according to Randy Wendling.
“There comes a point where common sense comes in – it’s time to get out of the elements because you are endangering yourself,” he said.
It’s not just the players who get exposed to the elements on the field, but the coaches and athletic staff get to tough it out as well.
Western Wyoming Community College athletic trainer Kristen Gitchel said. “Layer up! Warm drinks help. Hand/feet warmers are helpful. Blankets, beanies and gloves are nice! This is good for the players as well as officials, coaches, ballshaggers and fans.”
“For Western soccer, when the athletes are not in the match, they put their sweats back on and sit under blankets. Periodically they get up and stay loose and they also do so for a minute or two before coach puts them in.”
She said fans should bring backup seating options.
“Try to have that foldable chair, stadium chair or blanket to sit on in case of cold and wet grass or bleachers. They should also bundle up as it is easier to take layers off than wish for layers you didn’t bring with you,” she said.
WWCC athletic director Lu Sweet said people waste their time and energy when focusing on things beyond their control, and having a positive attitude can make a difference.
“Both teams are playing in it, so as far as complaining about the weather conditions, it’s important to remember that whining, griping, complaining or blaming things on the weather doesn’t help change the weather. We just need to focus on the things we can control, and play the game!” she said.
After the game, she advised taking warm showers and baths to recover.
PLAYING AND STAYING THROUGH THE EXTREMES
Gitchel said the most extreme game conditions she’s seen was at a soccer match at Crossroads Park a couple years ago.
“We literally had all the seasons in one day during the match. We went from sunshine to rain and a lightning delay to a blizzard back to sunshine. The temperature went from 55-60 to 30 and managed to end the game with some wind, sunshine and 45 degrees!” she said.
“Be prepared for all weather conditions — it can change fast it is Wyoming! You never know!”
Randall Wendling remembers when he was growing up and attended a Minnesota Vikings and Packers game, “where we brought sleeping bags to sit in and watch the game.”
He also related UW games where he wore insulated coveralls because the temperatures were low and it was snowing.
Other times he took advantage of stadium amenities. Randall Wendling said when he watched games in Buffalo, he purchased tickets for heated seats, which made a difference.
His ultimate advice to stay warm when watching outdoor games is, if at all possible, acquire indoor suites where you can have heat, such as the Wildcatters Suites at UW.
“You can just about attend at any time and have heat and air conditioning,” he said.
