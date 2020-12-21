CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Maizen Fausett had a career-high 23 points as Southern Utah won its seventh consecutive game, rolling past Bethesda 96-57 on Monday.
Tevian Jones and Dre Marin each had 13 points for Southern Utah (7-1). Nick Fleming had 10 points, and John Knight III had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Steve Wooten had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Flames. Garet Rentmeister added 15 points.
The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Flames this season after winning 98-64 on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.