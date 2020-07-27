TEMPE, Ariz. – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced its 2020 Division I Women’s scholar-athletes and All-Academic Teams on Monda. Five Cowgirls -- Oleksandra Balaba, Mihaela Kaftanova, Ida Krause, Clara Mansart and Ana Royo -- were honored as scholar-athletes.
As a team, the Cowgirls received the All-Academic honor with a team GPA of 3.72. In total, 244 women’s tennis programs were awarded the All-Academic Team distinction.
In order to be named an ITA scholar-athlete, a student-athlete must have a GPA of at least 3.5 for the current academic year. For a team to receive the ITA All-Academic award, programs must have a team GPA of 3.2, all student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form and all varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year.
On the court this past season, the Cowgirls went 8-4 in the COVID-19-shortened regular season. UW went a perfect 5-0 in neutral-site matches and had four shutout victories.
Oleksandra Balaba and Maria Oreshkina both received All-Mountain West honors in 2020. Balaba was named the Co-Mountain West Freshman of the Year and was named to the All-MW Doubles Team along with her partner, Oreshkina. Oreshkina was also a member of the All-Singles Team in the league.
