PLANO, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area district where the El Paso shooting suspect graduated from high school has reinstated a September football game with an El Paso school that had cancelled because of fears that extremists would use it as a platform to get attention.
Sara Bonser, superintendent of the Plano Independent School District, announced the reinstatement Friday of the game between Eastwood High School of El Paso and Plano Senior High School. The Plano school was attended by Patrick Crosius, the 21-year-old man police say has confessed to the Aug. 3 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart that killed 22 people.
Bonser had cancelled the game Thursday, citing concerns for the safety of players, students, parents and fans. The decision drew some criticism from officials of the Ysleta (ee-SLEHT'-tah) Independent School District, where Eastwood High is situated.
