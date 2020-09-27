Friday

Big Horn 42, Burns 8

Big Piney 6, Lyman 0

Buffalo 14, Rawlins 8

Cheyenne Central 62, Cheyenne South 15

Cheyenne East 16, Sheridan 14

Cody 14, Powell 0

Cokeville 41, Pinedale 6

Douglas 38, Riverton 14

Green River 23, Evanston 20

Jackson Hole 21, Star Valley 14

Kaycee 25, Hulett 0

Lander 41, Worland 21

Lovell 23, Thermopolis 20

Lusk 54, Lingle-Fort Laramie 7

Meeteetse 42, Burlington 38

Rock Springs 21, Casper Natrona 7

Rocky Mountain 60, Greybull 6

Southeast 41, Pine Bluffs 14

Thunder Basin 55, Campbell County 7

Tongue River 30, Newcastle 0

Torrington 17, Upton-Sundance 14

Wheatland 48, Glenrock 26

Wright 8, Moorcroft 6

Saturday

Casper Kelly Walsh 49, Laramie 28

Dubois 32, Little Snake River 28

Farson-Eden def. Ten Sleep, forfeit

Guernsey-Sunrise 58, Hanna-Elk Mountain 33

Midwest 31, Normative Services 29

Mountain View 40, Kemmerer 0

Saratoga 31, Riverside 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.

