Friday
Big Horn 42, Burns 8
Big Piney 6, Lyman 0
Buffalo 14, Rawlins 8
Cheyenne Central 62, Cheyenne South 15
Cheyenne East 16, Sheridan 14
Cody 14, Powell 0
Cokeville 41, Pinedale 6
Douglas 38, Riverton 14
Green River 23, Evanston 20
Jackson Hole 21, Star Valley 14
Kaycee 25, Hulett 0
Lander 41, Worland 21
Lovell 23, Thermopolis 20
Lusk 54, Lingle-Fort Laramie 7
Meeteetse 42, Burlington 38
Rock Springs 21, Casper Natrona 7
Rocky Mountain 60, Greybull 6
Southeast 41, Pine Bluffs 14
Thunder Basin 55, Campbell County 7
Tongue River 30, Newcastle 0
Torrington 17, Upton-Sundance 14
Wheatland 48, Glenrock 26
Wright 8, Moorcroft 6
Saturday
Casper Kelly Walsh 49, Laramie 28
Dubois 32, Little Snake River 28
Farson-Eden def. Ten Sleep, forfeit
Guernsey-Sunrise 58, Hanna-Elk Mountain 33
Midwest 31, Normative Services 29
Mountain View 40, Kemmerer 0
Saratoga 31, Riverside 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.