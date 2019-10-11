HONOLULU, Hawaii – The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame has announced the 10 finalists who will be on the ballot for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020. One of those 10 finalists is former University of Wyoming and San Diego Charger wide receiver Malcom Floyd.
Floyd played for the Wyoming Cowboys from 2000-03 and still ranks in the top 10 in school history in career receiving yards (2,411), career receptions (186) and career touchdown receptions (14). Floyd went on to play 12 seasons in the NFL – all with the San Diego Chargers prior to him retiring after the 2015 season. He concluded his NFL career with 321 receptions for 5,550 yards and 34 receiving touchdowns.
The finalists were selected from a field of over 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes former NFL player and inaugural inductee Jack Thompson, coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFL player and inaugural inductee Olin Kreutz, past NFLPA President and inaugural inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL player and Class of 2015 inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche, and Honolulu sportscaster Robert Kekaula.
"Special thanks to our outstanding Selection Committee, who has once again put forward an outstanding group of Finalists for the Class of 2020," said Thompson, the committee chairman. "This is quite a challenge because there are so many great Polynesian football players, coaches and contributors."
"On behalf of our Board of Directors, we congratulate the Class of 2020 finalists," Sapolu said. "Each of the finalists has made a significant impact on our community and the game of football."
The Selection Committee and all living Polynesian Football Hall of Fame inductees will vote in the coming weeks to select the individuals who will be inducted as the Class of 2020.
Four inductees will be announced on Oct. 23. They will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend and during the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 17-18, 2020.
ABOUT THE HALL OF FAME
The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honors Polynesia's greatest players, coaches and contributors. Its permanent home is located at the Polynesian Cultural Center in O`ahu and was established in 2013 by Super Bowl champions Jesse Sapolu and Ma`a Tanuvasa. Other board members include Troy Polamalu, Vai Sikahema, June Jones and Reno Mahe. For more information, visit www.PolynesianFootballHOF.org.
