LARAMIE – Former Wyoming starting quarterback Tyler Vander Waal announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he will transfer to Idaho State.
Vander Waal, a redshirt sophomore, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Idaho State is an FCS-level program and competes in the Big Sky Conference. Vander Waal said he will enroll at the school on Monday.
Vander Waal entered his name into the transfer portal in mid-December and did not see any action in UW’s 38-17 Arizona Bowl victory over Georgia State.
"Ever since I put my name in the portal, they were the first school I heard of. Their head coach called me that day and offered me a scholarship. Me and the quarterback coach have a great relationship where we can talk about anything from life to ball," Vander Waal told WyoSports. "I went up there and clicked with everyone. I felt welcomed by players and coaches."
Vander Waal started four games in 2019 following redshirt freshman Sean Chambers’ season-ending knee injury in late October. Vander Waal went 1-3 in those starts and threw one touchdown and four interceptions over the course of the season. He began the 2018 season as UW’s starter but was benched in favor of Chambers against Utah State. Vander Waal started 13 games in his Cowboys career, throwing six touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Freshman Levi Williams saw his first playing time of the season against Colorado State in the Border War, saw increased snaps against Air Force and made his first-career start in the Arizona Bowl. He threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns and ran for an additional 53 yards and a score.
Idaho State finished 3-9 in 2019. The Bengals will return starting quarterback Matt Struck, who threw 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this past season, in 2020.
"The offense throws the hell out of the ball, and I think I’ll have a great chance to showcase my abilities," Vander Waal said.
Michael Katz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached by email at mkatz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MichaelLKatz.
